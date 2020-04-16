 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Week)   Worried about possibly having COVID-19 and want to be tested with instant results? Buy a plane ticket   (theweek.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Vice President of the United States, World Wrestling Entertainment, Joe Biden, Democratic Party, United States Senate, WWE Raw, Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, blood tests  
•       •       •

583 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2020 at 3:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sneeze on a rich guy and study his habits as he's tested.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Mugato: Sneeze on a rich guy and study his habits as he's tested.


Cough, you have to cough on them. But good idea, nevertheless.
 
OldJames
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Write you congressman and ask to have the FDA approve more tests instead of taking mandated union breaks. After that, the FDA should get the tests approved by 2137 instead of 2246
 
ReasonedDiscourse [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not sure I understand the efficacy of this practice.  They aren't testing for active infections.  They're only testing for protein signatures of antibodies -- which only proves that a passenger's immune system fought off coronavirus at some point in the past.  Are they denying boarding if a passenger has ever been infected?  The article fails to say what happens if you're positive for antibodies.
 
fishfrog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Coming to a future near you: give your blood and DNA to access privileges of transportation or entertainment venue. Airplane, train, bus, concert, movie theatre or gathering! Don't worry, stick your arm in the sleeve and wait for a slight pinch. Green light you can go, red light, you're off to the health camp and we keep your ticket money.
 
ReasonedDiscourse [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fishfrog: Coming to a future near you: give your blood and DNA to access privileges of transportation or entertainment venue. Airplane, train, bus, concert, movie theatre or gathering! Don't worry, stick your arm in the sleeve and wait for a slight pinch. Green light you can go, red light, you're off to the health camp and we keep your ticket money.


Sounds like we need to resurrect Theranos.  What's Elizabeth Holmes up to now?
 
baorao
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Cough on an NBA player" seems to be a pretty reliable method too.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
you can still fly ?? tough there was no way to escape the united plaguelands of america by now.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bluewave69: you can still fly ?? tough there was no way to escape the united plaguelands of america by now.


This is in Dubai.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fishfrog: Coming to a future near you: give your blood and DNA to access privileges of transportation or entertainment venue. Airplane, train, bus, concert, movie theatre or gathering! Don't worry, stick your arm in the sleeve and wait for a slight pinch. Green light you can go, red light, you're off to the health camp and we keep your ticket money.


Gattaca

was not an instruction manual.
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what the problem is. We were told that everyone who wants a test can have a test.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ReasonedDiscourse: Are they denying boarding if a passenger has ever been infected?


Since it is irrational and useless - 99.9999% change that YES.

And just to be extra irrational, they probably send a postcard to everyone on the plane that they must be quarantined for 2 weeks. But to their home addresses, not to wherever their flight is taking them.

/because
//this timeline
///is the pan-dimensional shiatshow
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.