(The New York Observer)   Noted health expert and researcher artist David Hockney thinks that you should smoke 'em if you got 'em to make you immune to coronavirus   (observer.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh for cryin'...

Memes are like genes.  Bad ones can be passed virally.  They want to spread and perpetuate themselves.  And our herd immunity is way down.  Our natural defenses - intelligence and critical thinking - are greatly diminished.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is this really that much dumber than burning down 5G cell towers because the radiation from them is causing coronavirus?
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Brought to you from the Kushner family trust.  Since I can't be bothered to RTFA or anything beyond meme length, I'll take the headline at face value
 
tuxq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nicotine is an antimicrobial, a strong one in fact.

However, smoke damages your lungs' cells and would inhibit natural cell recovery. Meaning, if the nicotine failed to stop the infection, you would very likely end up on a vent.

/so vape it w/o flavors
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tuxq: Nicotine is an antimicrobial, a strong one in fact.

However, smoke damages your lungs' cells and would inhibit natural cell recovery. Meaning, if the nicotine failed to stop the infection, you would very likely end up on a vent.

/so vape it w/o flavors


I've been vaping Virex TB for weeks! Lol, love the pretty colors.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He's still alive?  Huh.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"a stance that he backs up by citing data from the outbreak in China that points to fewer smokers being admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment."

LOL they dead
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is there a stupid person smoking advice trifecta in play?

Also, maybe the smoker's lungs are so damaged the virus shows pity.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If this story is so stupid then why are we posting a link to it on the main page not just once, but twice?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is this the same British painter that claims smoking protects people from coronavirus?
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Seven threads down.  Great Shatner's ghost.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Is there a stupid person smoking advice trifecta in play?

Also, maybe the smoker's lungs are so damaged the virus shows pity.


It certainly is in REPEAT.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: If this story is so stupid then why are we posting a link to it on the main page not just once, but twice?


Bears repeating.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Farkers: Smoking is terrible for you and should be banned.
Also Farkers: Marihuana should be legal.
 
Wyalt Derp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Weakening your lungs makes them stronger.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
here is one effecive treatment

Tobacco

It's like this, see?  Covid-19 first enters the body usually not as a case of pink-eye but through the lungs' bronchial villi, little waving tentacle-like things that line your lings and naturally carry mucus out.

Smoke as much as you can of the tarriest death sticks you can buy, until you wake up every morning with a persistent cough bringing up the brown gunk.  Congratulations, you've developed a "smokers cough" signalling you have destroyed your bronchial villi and your body is using a different method to keep your lungs from filling with phlegm and drowning.  Now the virus has to try and invade a layer of not healthy cells, but tarry gunk.

Try it, you'll see.  A if you haven't before, the nicotine can be very pleasant.  It sort of grows on you.  After all, you can always just quit it anytime after if you change your mind
This message sponsored by the American Tobacco Institute
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Actually, smokers are MORE likely to get the virus and die. But that'll leave more healthy healthy tobacco for the rest of us😎
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Vain old man is vain and old.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My mom smokes a LOT of cigarettes. If she doesn't have four packs right next to her at all times she freaks the fark out. Full meltdown. Dad also smokes but not like her. I'm the pothead ( hehe ) so I'm not innocent in the smoking department but for fark's sake those things are awful. And I've also just gotten past 8 days of what I could only describe as Proto-Bronchitis -- tightness in chest, discomfort or difficulty breathing and a hacking dry cough. SOUND FAMILIAR? I had no temperature or nausea or the Hershey's so no test for me, none around anyway. So, here's hoping their nicotine and tar walls will kill the COVID. Otherwise ... yeah.

/ Feeling damned good today, 24 hours ago felt as above which tells me oh yeah virus ... and I done killed it.
// better find an antibody test, if available, I doubt it, and give plasma.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is he friends with Rush?
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm EATING my cigarettes.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
David Hockney, one of the most famous and successful living painters in the world,

Never heard of him.
I wonder if it is worth buying an original of his as an investment since he is going to die soon. Artistic works tend to increase in value when the artist croaks...
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

strathmeyer: "a stance that he backs up by citing data from the outbreak in China that points to fewer smokers being admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment."

LOL they dead


Everyone smokes in China, especially men. Visiting there was like going back to the early eighties. If he was even remotely right about this the deaths in China would be women and children only.
 
