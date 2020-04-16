 Skip to content
(Some Farkette)   What did they know and when did they know it? FARK: Quilt show insurer. Cancellation policy exemption added January 1st regarding corona virus in the U.S   (craftindustryalliance.org) divider line
41
    More: Weird, Insurance, Money, Spring Quilt Market, Quilting, Economics, future Quilt Market events, exhibitors today, non-refundable deposits Quilts  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess the insurers used the old
*dons shades*
"Stitch in time" clause
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the insurance companies knew, the Federal government sure as hell knew.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.shmoop.comView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If the insurance companies knew, the Federal government sure as hell knew.


In most timelines, yes.  In this one, there is a good chance industry was tracking the virus more closely.
 
rwellor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't expect to keep a Quilt Show insurance policy under covers!
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the insurer added a generic pandemic exclusion.  It's just serendipity that they got to use it so soon.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my god, that sounds like hell. Or punishment for bad kids.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A quilt show would be pretty cool to go to. Especially with these new quilting machines that sew the batting stitches into patterns, instead of the old squares and diamonds styles...
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember the last time a quilt was made in a pandemic?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuclear Monk: Marcus Aurelius: If the insurance companies knew, the Federal government sure as hell knew.

In most timelines, yes.  In this one, there is a good chance industry was tracking the virus more closely.


Wut?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: Probably the insurer added a generic pandemic exclusion.  It's just serendipity that they got to use it so soon.


And I got a bridge I'd like to sell u bub
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: Probably the insurer added a generic pandemic exclusion.  It's just serendipity that they got to use it so soon.


Nah they knew it.
I bet the person who spotted it is high fiving the walls with their huuuuuuuge bonus.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
exhibitors were told that 50% of their payment had already been spent on non-refundable deposits Quilts, Inc. has made and can not be returned.

What you did with the money is irrelevant.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called covid-19for a reason. Of course the insurer knew *of* it, and took an educated guess that it would get expensive for them.

Insurance companies have lots and lots of lawyers on staff. Will be interesting to see what kind of effort can be assembled to try to call them to account.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, what a tangled quilt we weave.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like insurance companies make more money if they can find a way to avoid giving away money. Strange.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like it wasn't in the news.  And any event planner with half a brain could see that the potential for cancellations was high, even without the current lockdowns.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If the insurance companies knew, the Federal government sure as hell knew.


How many decades ago did insurance companies start recognizing global warming?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's COVID-19 because it started in 2019.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An actuary is a business professional who deals with the measurement and management of risk and uncertainty (BeAnActuary 2011a). The name of the corresponding field is actuarial science.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Nuclear Monk: Marcus Aurelius: If the insurance companies knew, the Federal government sure as hell knew.

In most timelines, yes.  In this one, there is a good chance industry was tracking the virus more closely.

Wut?


The AIDS quilt was conceived in 1985.  The US federal government was apparently unaware of AIDS until 1987.  The quilting industry clearly has better insight into epidemiology than the Feds.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

wxboy: Probably the insurer added a generic pandemic exclusion.  It's just serendipity that they got to use it so soon.


I may have been a specific exclusion to COVID, but you may well be right.    Either way, it doesn't have to bet all conspiracy "ooh, they *knew*".  Instead it was probably business as usually for the people who study actuaries for insurance companies.

A Day at the Actuary Office

9:00 am - drink coffee at desk
9:05 am - Figure out what new probabilities could possibly lose us money and and exclude them from coverage.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well shiat, I guess it's back to selling counterfeit rhubarb candies behind Piggly Wiggly.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This wasn't a hard thing to figure out by January, as most of the world knew about it in December.  January 1st is when WHO set up a support team to deal with the info coming out of China.  By January 23, China had officially quarantined an entire City.

WHO is keeping an official timeline of their events here: https://www.who.int/news-room/d​etail/0​8-04-2020-who-timeline---covid-19
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hobnail: It's not like it wasn't in the news.  And any event planner with half a brain could see that the potential for cancellations was high, even without the current lockdowns.


My company is a worldwide event management company (Well, not my company, but you know what I mean), and this has been on the radar since the beginning of the year, and we started handling cancelations and postponements in January, prepared for a lockdown starting in mid-February, beefed up our network, ran our tests, and planned for a buying freeze for inventory, and were closing offices by the beginning of March.

The events industry was better prepared than the US government under Donald Trump.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ferengie Rule of Acquisition #1.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: WHO is keeping an official timeline of their events here: https://www.who.int/news-room/de​tail/08-04-2020-who-timeline---covid-1​9


They need to so that they can battle the fake news coming from the US "government".
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SansNeural: wxboy: Probably the insurer added a generic pandemic exclusion.  It's just serendipity that they got to use it so soon.

I may have been a specific exclusion to COVID, but you may well be right.    Either way, it doesn't have to bet all conspiracy "ooh, they *knew*".  Instead it was probably business as usually for the people who study actuaries for insurance companies.

A Day at the Actuary Office

9:00 am - drink coffee at desk
9:05 am - Figure out what new probabilities could possibly lose us money and and exclude them from coverage.


Yeah, I would agree that they probably didn't just get lucky.  They were paying attention, because that's what they do.  The quilt show could have been paying attention too.
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Everyone must have missed this at the end of the article:

UPDATE: April 14, 2020 Quilts, Inc. secured a funder and will be issuing full refunds to all exhibitors for Spring Market 2020. See our story here.

/ I know, no one actually reads the articles
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: This wasn't a hard thing to figure out by January, as most of the world knew about it in December.  January 1st is when WHO set up a support team to deal with the info coming out of China.  By January 23, China had officially quarantined an entire City.

WHO is keeping an official timeline of their events here: https://www.who.int/news-room/de​tail/08-04-2020-who-timeline---covid-1​9


That's literally not what is in the WHO's timeline.  WHO publicly reported the cluster on Jan 4, after the insurance company took action.  If you browse through their timeline they do have a report from Wuhan municipal authorities on Dec 31 referencing a pneumonia outbreak of presumed viral origin. (Use Google translate if you can't read Chinese.)

So.  I have no idea what you're talking about when you say the whole world knew about this in December, unless you mean "on the very last day of December a local report disclosed, in Mandarin, cases of viral pneumonia that have not shown human to human spread."  If you're selling more than that, *citation needed.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"We have carried this expensive protection for years, including a special, and even more costly, clause to protect against infectious diseases"
...
"However, when we called March 18 to discuss filing our claim, we discovered that as of January 1, before the Coronavirus hit the U.S. and before most of us were even aware of the danger ahead, the insurance provider had added a waiver of all losses attributable to the Coronavirus."  Quilts, Inc. is apparently investigating a class action lawsuit against the insurance company.

For years they specifically paid for coverage to protect against infectious diseases, and in January the insurer carved out an exemption for Covid-19 so they wouldn't have to pay for that infectious disease. Insurance companies are farking assholes, or at least that one is. They should name the company.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They (exhibitors) got their money back.

The article lacks details, unsurprisingly, about the insurance policy. If a company binds coverage including a particular peril and issues the policy, they can't just change the terms of the policy while it's in force. They can make changes at renewal, or via contractually stipulated methods (which would certainly involve some sort of notification and option to cancel remaining term for the insured.)

Otherwise, companies would simply cancel flood insurance when it rains too hard, or hurricane coverage when a system is bearing down on covered areas.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

B0redd: wxboy: Probably the insurer added a generic pandemic exclusion.  It's just serendipity that they got to use it so soon.

Nah they knew it.
I bet the person who spotted it is high fiving the walls with their huuuuuuuge bonus.


Their bonus was two free passes to a quilting show.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Armyrec1: Everyone must have missed this at the end of the article:

UPDATE: April 14, 2020 Quilts, Inc. secured a funder and will be issuing full refunds to all exhibitors for Spring Market 2020. See our story here.

/ I know, no one actually reads the articles


No, it's nobody CARES about a stupid quilt show. Pay attention.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Damn. Who knew the government was in the pocket of BIG QUILT?
 
zeaper12
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Armyrec1: Everyone must have missed this at the end of the article:

UPDATE: April 14, 2020 Quilts, Inc. secured a funder and will be issuing full refunds to all exhibitors for Spring Market 2020. See our story here.

/ I know, no one actually reads the articles


Possibly but its a lot more fun to whine about insurance companies and our government.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

beezeltown: They (exhibitors) got their money back.

The article lacks details, unsurprisingly, about the insurance policy. If a company binds coverage including a particular peril and issues the policy, they can't just change the terms of the policy while it's in force. They can make changes at renewal, or via contractually stipulated methods (which would certainly involve some sort of notification and option to cancel remaining term for the insured.)

Otherwise, companies would simply cancel flood insurance when it rains too hard, or hurricane coverage when a system is bearing down on covered areas.


I know my auto insurance changes terms all the damned time, usually in minor ways that I don't care about so that I wind up ignoring the many update notices I receive.  That's probably part of their strategy.

But I don't know about commercial policies like theirs.  "Event Cancellation Insurance" sounds terribly specific, important and like the kind of thing who's correspondence you'd better pay attention to.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Marcus Aurelius: If the insurance companies knew, the Federal government sure as hell knew.

How many decades ago did insurance companies start recognizing global warming?


Article from 6 years ago, so probably a while longer

https://www.nytimes.com/2014/05/25/up​s​hot/buying-insurance-against-climate-c​hange.html
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SansNeural: beezeltown: They (exhibitors) got their money back.

The article lacks details, unsurprisingly, about the insurance policy. If a company binds coverage including a particular peril and issues the policy, they can't just change the terms of the policy while it's in force. They can make changes at renewal, or via contractually stipulated methods (which would certainly involve some sort of notification and option to cancel remaining term for the insured.)

Otherwise, companies would simply cancel flood insurance when it rains too hard, or hurricane coverage when a system is bearing down on covered areas.

I know my auto insurance changes terms all the damned time, usually in minor ways that I don't care about so that I wind up ignoring the many update notices I receive.  That's probably part of their strategy.

But I don't know about commercial policies like theirs.  "Event Cancellation Insurance" sounds terribly specific, important and like the kind of thing who's correspondence you'd better pay attention to.


Like I said, the details were scant in the article. It's hard to know what really happened.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

beezeltown: They (exhibitors) got their money back.

The article lacks details, unsurprisingly, about the insurance policy. If a company binds coverage including a particular peril and issues the policy, they can't just change the terms of the policy while it's in force. They can make changes at renewal, or via contractually stipulated methods (which would certainly involve some sort of notification and option to cancel remaining term for the insured.)

Otherwise, companies would simply cancel flood insurance when it rains too hard, or hurricane coverage when a system is bearing down on covered areas.


This was something the company I work for covered early on. Pandemics aren't a regular thing to be covered. We were discussing this when they were talking about cancellations. They like to be clear with us, so they were talking about potential loss in revenues and what the chances were of our customers and clients paying for canceled events.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Algebrat: waxbeans: Nuclear Monk: Marcus Aurelius: If the insurance companies knew, the Federal government sure as hell knew.

In most timelines, yes.  In this one, there is a good chance industry was tracking the virus more closely.

Wut?

The AIDS quilt was conceived in 1985.  The US federal government was apparently unaware of AIDS until 1987.  The quilting industry clearly has better insight into epidemiology than the Feds.


Wut?
 
