(Slate)   The Payment Protection Program that was supposed to save small businesses is out of money two weeks after going live   (slate.com) divider line
56
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What percentage of that purse wasn't drained into a Trump*/Kushner project?
Less than 10%, I'd think.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Boeing and Lockeed Martin are alright, aren't they?  I worry that their management might have to sell off a yacht and put those workers out of work.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So only about 5% of the already approved funds have actually been loaned out and reached a business but it is running out? A list of promissory notes issued by the SBA would provide insight if it is really running out or it is just a republican ploy to give money to certain people and then do nothing for others.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was never meant to help the businesses that need it the most.  Most small businesses don't employ between 100-500 people.

And, of course it was going to run out of money.  The author wants to "rethink" it?  By all means, let's start screwing around again and taking more time to figure it out while these businesses just wither and die.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That program sounds like something that would be ran by the mob
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps we should help people survive instead of businesses.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some people survive thanks to their small business
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They can rebuild their small business after this is over but only if they and their customer base survive the pandemic and its socioeconomic side effects.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Is there a shred of doubt this is the case?  C'mon, they're Republicans.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good program, but it needs to be about 3 times larger.
 
HelloMrThompson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What is this.  A stimulus for ants?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Old Russian proverb: "Whether it's fresh water or salt, shiat floats to the top."
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
TA DA!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
This administration is incapable of doing anything right .. And it all starts with Trump ..
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Impossible! Trump said it's the biggest success of all successes!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mbaover30.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Devo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*will be here waiting for the bad ass cowboys and mountain men who know how to do violence to finally get a clue*

ITS CALLED SANITY MOTHERFARKER
DO YOU SPEAK IT????
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I heard about the Paycheck Protection Program, so this is all new to me.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Like the side effect of losing your business and everything you've ever worked for?
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder if we should all stop running around in circles screaming and crying about the loss of our lives and jobs and quietly whisper to ourselves "A game show host is President.....".

Now think about what you deserve to have happen to you.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

be prepared for the mods to fix the headline and delete your post*. (that's what they always do to me)

/*and this one
//**and any mention you make of it
 
jonnyh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As bad as the PPP situation is, add a political dimension to it. Here's where the funds have been disbursed:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Source: https://www.sba.gov/sites/default/fil​e​s/2020-04/PPP%20Report%20SBA%204.14.20​%20%20-%20%20Read-Only.pdf

Compare OH to NY. Compare CA to TX. MA to MO. Seriously? These funds are not being disbursed to help the economy, they're just another election tool for Trump.
 
fark account name
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

"On crowdsourced database COVID Loan Tracker, only about 5 percent of those who've applied for a Paycheck Protection Loan say they've received one."

I'm sure most business people who are applying for funding aren't going to some random website do keep it apprised of the status of their loan.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Like the side effect of losing your business and everything you've ever worked for?


What does that matter to a dead person?
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This doesn't have anything to do with anything but I was watching the "OPP" video by Naughty by Nature last night and I noticed something peculiar.
After the intro Treach says "Dave, drop a load on em!" and the camera cuts to this random white guy (Dave presumably).
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Now think about what you deserve to have happen to you.


maybe consider how exactly that happened, and also consider that the economy would be going to shiat right now regardless of who was president
 
epyonyx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pay everyone $3k a month plus $500/$600 per child regardless of they are employed or not.  Forgive student loans and forgo considering the forgiveness as income.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

It does. All of the loan amount used to pay people and keep them employed is forgiven, and some of the rest of the loan may be as well. Generally if 75% or more is used to pay people the whole loan gets forgiven.

It's new, cobbled together on the fly, and banks got held up accepting applications due to lack of instructions by the feds. But by Monday you could submit applications and (at least at my bank) it was clear what they wanted in supporting documentation. Tuesday night I found out the SBA would be out of loan money by Thursday, emailed my bank to push. Wednesday morning they asked me to re-send information I had sent previously since they had combined it into a file that was too large to upload, and my application was hung up. I resent the information, got approved last night and walked around my house pumping my fists for awhile. I want so damn badly to keep my people employed.

So yeah, the program obviously needs to be much bigger, and it is of no benefit at all to those already laid off (unless their employer brings them back and uses the loan to pay them). That's a dire need as well.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The entire process has been a complete joke.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Some people survive thanks to their small business


It's not an either/or situation. Small businesses need the help to keep people employed and paid. People laid off need the help to live. Both are dire needs.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I could swear one of the girls in that shot is a young J-Lo
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All of you Libs need to go to Reddit....oh sorry you already do.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: maybe consider how exactly that happened, and also consider that the economy would be going to shiat right now regardless of who was president


How "that" happened: Racist, redneck, dipshiats voted for Trump.

Things would most definitely not be this bad if the woman who has spent her entire adult life advocating for health care issues was President instead of the guy who farks his own kids.
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I could swear one of the girls in that shot is a young J-Lo


No but Queen Latifah is in there. Shes also in the Hip Hop Hooray video.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maybe consider how exactly that happened, and also consider that the economy would be going to shiat right now regardless of who was president


If the US had a competent president that followed the recommendations of starting prep and surveillance, testing and isolation beginning in February the number of deaths would have been reduced by 90%+ and the US would have been the only economic power operating within a normal range, but noooo the US was cursed with trump and is in the great trump depression now.
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
PPP has been a nightmare.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Compare OH to NY. Compare CA to TX. MA to MO. Seriously? These funds are not being disbursed to help the economy, they're just another election tool for Trump.


Wonder who that lone loan went to in American Samoa.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

So senate democrats are holding up appropriation of additional funds so they can use it as leverage to attach other funding and that is the executive branch's fault? It's amazing how much has been blamed on the presidential admin in the last three years that would have certainly been blamed on Congress under the prior administration.  I'm not saying we shouldn't be critical of the Trump admin for their mistakes, but it is not helpful to blame them for things other are responsible for.   The article should be titled "SBA out of money, its time to call your senator!"
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did Drew get his check?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: PPP has been a nightmare.


Sometimes more like PPPP at night.
 
Lucky Stu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My business banks w/ BofA, and has done so for ~50 years.  But because I don't borrow $ form them, I was shut out on the initial offering.  BofA got lots of backlash and did open it up to all their customers the next day, so I applied. What I was not made aware of however, was that BofA had a partner who would be requesting more information.  When that email came, it went into my spam folder  I learned of this 5 days later (Easter) when I received an email form BofA informing me that they had a partner, and the partner was waiting for more documents.

So yea, I'm screwed because I didn't know that BofA had a partner, and to be looking for that email.

FARK!!
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

They can rebuild their small business after this is over but only if they and their customer base survive the pandemic and its socioeconomic side effects.


it's not an either/or. We can do both.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Compare OH to NY. Compare CA to TX. MA to MO. Seriously? These funds are not being disbursed to help the economy, they're just another election tool for Trump.


Having worked in government finance most of my career, I would love to hear your theory of how exactly how a program would be administered with that goal in mind? How specifically does the executive branch control who's loans are approved to make sure they go to Trump supporters? Because I can tell you there is a huge  bureaucracy in between that would have to be complicit and many, many hate Trump...

Oh geez, Started my post and just saw Texas got 5% more money than California so you just be right, a right-wing conspiracy is the only plausible explanation for such a glaring disparity.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

So maybe if we did something like ensure that people keep getting paid (and keep their health insurance) while their jobs have been shut down?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

epyonyx: Pay everyone $3k a month plus $500/$600 per child regardless of they are employed or not.  Forgive student loans and forgo considering the forgiveness as income.


And where is that $7.2T a year going to come from?  That's 35% of the entire US GDP.  50% if you include the Coronavirus contraction.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

It's the Senate's fault. The "other funding" is money to pay to people who've been laid off and have lost their income; it's as necessary as the PPP loan money.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lucky Stu: My business banks w/ BofA, and has done so for ~50 years.  But because I don't borrow $ form them, I was shut out on the initial offering.  BofA got lots of backlash and did open it up to all their customers the next day, so I applied. What I was not made aware of however, was that BofA had a partner who would be requesting more information.  When that email came, it went into my spam folder  I learned of this 5 days later (Easter) when I received an email form BofA informing me that they had a partner, and the partner was waiting for more documents.

So yea, I'm screwed because I didn't know that BofA had a partner, and to be looking for that email.

FARK!!


I'd suggest applying anyway. There will be more loan money approved and you'll be further along in the loan process when that happens.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

it's not an either/or. We can do both.


And we should.
 
Watubi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My own community bank shut me out, only for businesses with a "current lending relationship".  In other words, they have a vested interest to only help those clients that owe them money.  Called every bank within 50 miles of me and no one would do it for a non-customer, which is understandable.  I don't think we'll go under, but it'll be a couple years before we get back to break even.

I really hope there is an audit of who got money, there are LOTS of businesses that haven't lost a penny that probably got free money.
 
