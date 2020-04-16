 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   A Massachusetts man has been arrested for allegedly trying to blow up a Jewish assisted living residence. He's being held on attempted arson charges and currently waits appointment to the Trump administration   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the actual DOJ press release instead of a new media mangled version: https://www.justice.gov/usao-ma/pr/ea​s​t-longmeadow-man-charged-attempted-ars​on-longmeadow-assisted-living-resident​ial.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the DOJ press release, it was a five gallon plastic gas can "with burnt paper (later identified as a Christian religious pamphlet) placed in the nozzle".
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but has he ever criticized Israel in any way?  We can't say he's an anti-Semite until we know that
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking nazis.

Eliminate them all.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: Farking nazis.

Eliminate them all.


Yeah, we need some kind of "final solution" to the Nazi problem. Wait, what?
 
Prince Of Farkness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: Farking nazis.

Eliminate them all.

Yeah, we need some kind of "final solution" to the Nazi problem. Wait, what?



(unzips) Go on...
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's the dumbass.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prince Of Farkness: 40 degree day: Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: Farking nazis.

Eliminate them all.

Yeah, we need some kind of "final solution" to the Nazi problem. Wait, what?


(unzips) Go on...


<Blinks and backs away slowly>
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this guy couldn't even blow up a stationary residential target consisting of a nursing home. Way to go, Bin Laden.
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not defending Trump here, but I don't get the headline at all.  Has Trump ever displayed anti-sematic behavior?  Didn't he enrage everyone because of his support of Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveofgod: I'm not defending Trump here, but I don't get the headline at all.  Has Trump ever displayed anti-sematic behavior?  Didn't he enrage everyone because of his support of Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem?


There were fine people on both sides of the gas can.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Undersecretary for Housing and Urban Development? Perfect fit.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: Yeah, but has he ever criticized Israel in any way?  We can't say he's an anti-Semite until we know that


Well criticising Israel will get you kicked out of the Labour Party in Britain, but I doubt burning down a Jewish nursing home would get a mention. Labour Party needs to excise the socialists after all.
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: fortheloveofgod: I'm not defending Trump here, but I don't get the headline at all.  Has Trump ever displayed anti-sematic behavior?  Didn't he enrage everyone because of his support of Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem?

There were fine people on both sides of the gas can.


I get your reference, but in all seriousness, Trump has been accused of being too pro-Israeli.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for the respite on mass murders motivated by domestic terrorism. Malls and schools closed? Blow up nursing homes!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's he being appointed to?  Secretary of Stonks?

Wait, is that anti Semitic, or Pro?

I don't know.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a limerick in there somewhere

There once was a man from old 'chusett
and to the Jews he did not give two shiatsis
Put some gas in a can
and that was his plan
And now he's getting raped by Bubba in his poop-shootsis

Dang almost
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveofgod: I'm not defending Trump here, but I don't get the headline at all.  Has Trump ever displayed anti-sematic behavior?  Didn't he enrage everyone because of his support of Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem?


No kidding!!  Trump is the biggest orange Jeeeu the world has ever seen.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveofgod: 40 degree day: fortheloveofgod: I'm not defending Trump here, but I don't get the headline at all.  Has Trump ever displayed anti-sematic behavior?  Didn't he enrage everyone because of his support of Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem?

There were fine people on both sides of the gas can.

I get your reference, but in all seriousness, Trump has been accused of being too pro-Israeli.


He gets the hate because he refuses to call neo nazis thugs.  Instead he calls them very fine people.

Neo names and the kkk love Dolt45.

White supremacists are the biggest terrorism threat currently facing the US.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

fortheloveofgod: 40 degree day: fortheloveofgod: I'm not defending Trump here, but I don't get the headline at all.  Has Trump ever displayed anti-sematic behavior?  Didn't he enrage everyone because of his support of Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem?

There were fine people on both sides of the gas can.

I get your reference, but in all seriousness, Trump has been accused of being too pro-Israeli.


The Republican Party has seemed to want to re-define anti-Semitism -- and, in a lot of ways, Jewishness itself -- in terms of support for, or opposition to, Israel's government.  So that leads to things like Ilhan Omar being accused of being an anti-Semite for criticizing Israel's treatment of Palestinians, but Trump saying "both sides have good people" after a rally in which some protestors were engaging in explicitly Nazi chants like "Blood And Soil" and "You Will Not Replace Us."
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I thought hospitals were "Jewish-assisted" living residences.
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: fortheloveofgod: 40 degree day: fortheloveofgod: I'm not defending Trump here, but I don't get the headline at all.  Has Trump ever displayed anti-sematic behavior?  Didn't he enrage everyone because of his support of Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem?

There were fine people on both sides of the gas can.

I get your reference, but in all seriousness, Trump has been accused of being too pro-Israeli.

He gets the hate because he refuses to call neo nazis thugs.  Instead he calls them very fine people.

Neo names and the kkk love Dolt45.

White supremacists are the biggest terrorism threat currently facing the US.


Lame headline is lame.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

fortheloveofgod: I'm not defending Trump here, but I don't get the headline at all.  Has Trump ever displayed anti-sematic behavior?  Didn't he enrage everyone because of his support of Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem?


Republicans only ever pretend to like Jews and Israel for two reasons:

(1) Jews are the cheese in their eschatological Jesus trap.
(2) Israel is our ally in the Middle East. (Why do we need an ally? Because the Islamic countries have problems with us? Why? Because we're allied with Israel. Repeat ad nauseum.)

Otherwise, the right-wing definitely ain't down with the Jews. See basically any /pol/ thread.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jake_lex: I get your reference, but in all seriousness, Trump has been accused of being too pro-Israeli.

The Republican Party has seemed to want to re-define anti-Semitism -- and, in a lot of ways, Jewishness itself -- in terms of support for, or opposition to, Israel's government.  So that leads to things like Ilhan Omar being accused of being an anti-Semite for criticizing Israel's treatment of Palestinians, but Trump saying "both sides have good people" after a rally in which some protestors were engaging in explicitly Nazi chants like "Blood And Soil" and "You Will Not Replace Us."


In a world where it's increasingly popular to call Israel fascist, you end up with border clashes between fundamentalist Islamic Marxists calling for destruction of Nazi Jews.

In a round about way, you end up with anti-semitic anti-fascists. Reality makes for strange bedfellows.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fortheloveofgod: I get your reference, but in all seriousness, Trump has been accused of being too pro-Israeli.o u


He's "pro-Israel" to court the evangelicals, who are "pro-Israel" because their fantasy says Jesus will return soon and send the Jews to Hell to burn for eternity.
 
Deadguy2322
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Subby, don't be such an idiot.


Drew, shiat like this headline is why your business is tanking.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jake_lex: fortheloveofgod: 40 degree day: fortheloveofgod: I'm not defending Trump here, but I don't get the headline at all.  Has Trump ever displayed anti-sematic behavior?  Didn't he enrage everyone because of his support of Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem?

There were fine people on both sides of the gas can.

I get your reference, but in all seriousness, Trump has been accused of being too pro-Israeli.

The Republican Party has seemed to want to re-define anti-Semitism -- and, in a lot of ways, Jewishness itself -- in terms of support for, or opposition to, Israel's government.  So that leads to things like Ilhan Omar being accused of being an anti-Semite for criticizing Israel's treatment of Palestinians, but Trump saying "both sides have good people" after a rally in which some protestors were engaging in explicitly Nazi chants like "Blood And Soil" and "You Will Not Replace Us."


I thought it was "Jews will not replace us."

<Googles>

Okay, it was both.  https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik​i/Unite_​the_Right_rally

They marched towards the University's Lawn chanting Nazi and white supremacist slogans, including "White lives matter"; "You will not replace us"; and "Jews will not replace us".[23][109] (The phrase "You will not replace us" has been reported by the Anti-Defamation League to "reflect the white supremacist world view that ... the white race is doomed to extinction by an alleged 'rising tide of color' purportedly controlled and manipulated by Jews".[81]) The Nazi slogan "Blood and Soil" was also used.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Why do we need an ally?


Are we evil for going our own way, regardless of world-opinion? Or are we evil for seeking allies, despite the costs?
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: fortheloveofgod: I'm not defending Trump here, but I don't get the headline at all.  Has Trump ever displayed anti-sematic behavior?  Didn't he enrage everyone because of his support of Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem?

Republicans only ever pretend to like Jews and Israel for two reasons:

(1) Jews are the cheese in their eschatological Jesus trap.
(2) Israel is our ally in the Middle East. (Why do we need an ally? Because the Islamic countries have problems with us? Why? Because we're allied with Israel. Repeat ad nauseum.)

Otherwise, the right-wing definitely ain't down with the Jews. See basically any /pol/ thread.


A lot of the bizarre pairing of fanatical support for Israel paired with vicious anti-Semitism is due to the Christian Identity movement.  The TL/DR version of it -- and it gets pretty convoluted and complex in the stupid way -- is that white people -- that is, of European ancestry (and more specifically, Northern European ancestry) -- are the true Israelites the Bible talks about, and the people that the rest of us who aren't batshiat crazy racist anti-Semites think of as Jewish people are imposters.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fortheloveofgod: 40 degree day: fortheloveofgod: I'm not defending Trump here, but I don't get the headline at all.  Has Trump ever displayed anti-sematic behavior?  Didn't he enrage everyone because of his support of Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem?

There were fine people on both sides of the gas can.

I get your reference, but in all seriousness, Trump has been accused of being too pro-Israeli.


I interpreted that as using Israel against other Middle Eastern countries. Doesn't mean he can't also fark with Jews in the US in order to try and win the Nazi/white supremacist vote. There is hate enough in his withered and clogged heart to do both.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fortheloveofgod: chuggernaught: fortheloveofgod: 40 degree day: fortheloveofgod: I'm not defending Trump here, but I don't get the headline at all.  Has Trump ever displayed anti-sematic behavior?  Didn't he enrage everyone because of his support of Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem?

There were fine people on both sides of the gas can.

I get your reference, but in all seriousness, Trump has been accused of being too pro-Israeli.

He gets the hate because he refuses to call neo nazis thugs.  Instead he calls them very fine people.

Neo names and the kkk love Dolt45.

White supremacists are the biggest terrorism threat currently facing the US.

Lame headline is lame.


I think religion and organized crime (including street level gangs)
are the most dangerous.
If you think it's only white supremacists who support Trump Co. - remember there are plenty of humans of EVERY color who are happy to oppress us for fun and profit - Kanye West did visit the Whitehouse and supports Trump. Gangsters and hucksters come in all shapes, sizes, colors and sexes...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Deadguy2322: Subby, don't be such an idiot.


Drew, shiat like this headline is why your business is tanking.


Yeah, this is beneath Fark.

/ at least it used to be
 
joker420
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Except Trump has Jewish family members. LMAO
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: fortheloveofgod: 40 degree day: fortheloveofgod: I'm not defending Trump here, but I don't get the headline at all.  Has Trump ever displayed anti-sematic behavior?  Didn't he enrage everyone because of his support of Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem?

There were fine people on both sides of the gas can.

I get your reference, but in all seriousness, Trump has been accused of being too pro-Israeli.

He gets the hate because he refuses to call neo nazis thugs.  Instead he calls them very fine people.

Neo names and the kkk love Dolt45.

White supremacists are the biggest terrorism threat currently facing the US.


Why would he call white people thugs?  Thugs is code for black people.  Specifically, attractive, successful black people.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Seems like a waste of gas since give it enough time and everyone in an assisted living facility will be dead from the 'rona.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Its' cute when Democrats act like they aren't the party of rampant antisemitism these days.

/Still waiting for WWIII to break out because we grew up and decided to acknowledge Israel's capital is Jerusalem.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh man he tried to "gas" them xD

Ahhhhh
 
my_links_never_get_greenlighted
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
he had a good thought but bad planning.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ah yes, Trump is an anti-Semite...after marrying into a Jewish family.

/facepalm
 
joker420
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Trump said that there were very fine people on both sides of the Confederate statue debate.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Its' cute when Democrats act like they aren't the party of rampant antisemitism these days.

/Still waiting for WWIII to break out because we grew up and decided to acknowledge Israel's capital is Jerusalem.


LOL.   Remember Trump accused American Jews of disloyalty to Israel?    Like Americans of Jewish faith and/or ethnicity are really Americans.   Oh yeah, that other time he was speaking to an American Jewish group and talked to them about their country...I Israel.

But then, he, like you, apparently, doesn't seem to be able to separate  Americans from Israelis.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, yeah, "criticism". Eff off, hiding your antisemitism behind a veil of "caring for the palestinians' human rights" and sayin that any manner of blood libel or hate speech towards Israel is "criticism".
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Ah yes, Trump is an anti-Semite...after marrying into a Jewish family.

/facepalm


Uhm what?   Trump didn't marry into a Jewish family.  His daughter converted and married a Jewish man.
 
