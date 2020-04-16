 Skip to content
(Rare.us)   The Walmart loss prevention officer immediately retreated into the corner of the office to avoid getting hit with Dearing's flying poop and called for backup   (rare.us) divider line
    More: Sick, Criminal law, Theft, determined Dearing, Walmart loss prevention officers, Misdemeanor, Security, Probation, 41-year-old Dominca  
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loss prevention guy is now qualified to work overnight infield gate at the track during a nascar race...
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus is present in feces, so I'd run like hell, too
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor guy. Some people don't get paid enough for the crap they have to put up with.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Deering's Flying Poop" is my Buck Rogers nostalgia German fetish website.

Fark user image
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turnip_the_radio: Poor guy. Some people don't get paid enough for the crap they have to put up with.


You are absolutely right. If I had to catch crap all day from crazies, I'd want at least 17/hr and a taser permit.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's quite the defense mechanism...nature won't be rushing to deselect her ass anytime soon.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Turnip_the_radio: Poor guy. Some people don't get paid enough for the crap they have to put up with.

You are absolutely right. If I had to catch crap all day from crazies, I'd want at least 17/hr and a taser permit.


Not just a taser permit, but a James Bond-type License to Taze.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is known that often ad placement in web articles is backed by smart algorithms which analyse the page content and give you ads relevant to the subject being read about.

Never, I say NEVER in the history of my internet browsing, has a targeted ad placement been as relevant or as bloody farking hilarious as this ad which appeared on the story about the woman crapping everywhere!

MWAHAHAHAHA!

Fark user image
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bhcompy: Coronavirus is present in feces, so I'd run like hell, too


Yeah, and I'm surprised the article didn't say whether or not she was tested... or the feces, for that matter.

I'm also surprised there's no mention of criminal charges for intentionally shiatting all over the place, but hey, it's Ohio.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you would be shocked at how often this is the way people express their displeasure. A week doesn't go by without someone at the hospital peeing or pooping all over because of not being able to get food (NPO), IV itches, TV channel selection is poor, don't like the room, want drugs and we won't oblige, being required to use a urinal - the list is endless. Back in the day we used to be able to have Security rough them up a bit or give them a hit of haldol - now we have to be nice and just clean it up until the next tantrum.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the dude earns the Walmart security guard equivalent of the Medal of Honor. That's above and beyond the call of duty.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prevention officer provided a statement to police:

media0.giphy.com
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So hot.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops let me try that again
Fark user image
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "About the author: Rob Fox ... Rob Fox is a writer, comedian...."So, video or it didn't happen.... oh wait...
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bhcompy: Coronavirus is present in feces, so I'd run like hell, too


Because otherwise it would be fine, and you'd sit around chatting?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
How'd she get her case handled so quickly?
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Ohio, the state that gives us astronauts and test pilots and ... projectile poopers 💩
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That woman stole my modus operandi.


\ I trademarked that shiat (no pun intended)
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Loss prevention guy is now qualified to work overnight infield gate at the track during a nascar race...


Too late, Waffle House hired em
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Crazy ladies angry-pooping is one of my absolute favorite news genres.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

It_Really_Does_Glisten: Hopefully the dude earns the Walmart security guard equivalent of the Medal of Honor. That's above and beyond the call of duty doody.


FTFY
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: Crazy ladies angry-pooping is one of my absolute favorite news genres.


me too!

Like that smoking hot chick that dropped trou and shat at Tim Hortons, fricking classic.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: Poor guy. Some people don't get paid enough for the crap they have to put up with.


Some? Most. And it's how jack off rich people get rich and laugh at the idiots they pay nothing to.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pert: "Deering's Flying Poop" is my Buck Rogers nostalgia German fetish website.

[Fark user image image 425x557]


Fap
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrparks: Turnip_the_radio: Poor guy. Some people don't get paid enough for the crap they have to put up with.

You are absolutely right. If I had to catch crap all day from crazies, I'd want at least 17/hr and a taser permit.


I'd do for 15 if I can shot them
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

It_Really_Does_Glisten: Hopefully the dude earns the Walmart security guard equivalent of the Medal of Honor. That's above and beyond the call of duty.


A can of creamed corn
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: Poor guy. Some people don't get paid enough for the crap they have to put up with.


Tell me about it, I'm a professional scatologist.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: you would be shocked at how often this is the way people express their displeasure. A week doesn't go by without someone at the hospital peeing or pooping all over because of not being able to get food (NPO), IV itches, TV channel selection is poor, don't like the room, want drugs and we won't oblige, being required to use a urinal - the list is endless. Back in the day we used to be able to have Security rough them up a bit or give them a hit of haldol - now we have to be nice and just clean it up until the next tantrum.


I love the ones with dementia of some sort, especially when they have long finger nails that it gets under that we aren't allowed to cut for whatever reason, and they smear it all over the place, the sheets, the bed rails, their faces, etc. Where I work it's up to the orderlies to clean up fecal matter, not housekeeping, they just disinfect, so a code brown sometimes can take forever to clean up, and even then you've probably missed a spot or two.
 
