(TwinCities.com)   Experts warn that those Facebook trends of sharing your old yearbook photo, first dog's name, street you grew up, favorite password, etc might be dangerous
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why Facebook doesn't implement the same sort of automatic security protocols like Fark has maintained for years, so that if you type anything particularly sensitive (for example, a Social Security Number, bank account, or CC information) it gets x'd out. Seems like it would solve so many of these potential issues with security breaches or people unwittingly posting sensitive information. I mean, I couldn't tell you all my SSN even if I wanted to: XXX-XX-XXXX.

Birth date: XX-XX-XXXX

Street I grew up on: XXX XXXXX XX

Bank account: XXXXXXXXXXXX-X

The fact that this site does so much to safeguard my personal information is one of the reasons I keep coming back here. Get with the times, Zuck.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Don't forget the credit card filter

xxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx ex xx/xx  xxx
 
jaggspb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

It even filters out the combination to your luggage: 12345.  Dang it!
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My first dog's name was Password so I don't see what the big deal is.

My mother's maiden name was H360B-25148. Honest.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If knowing my high school and graduation year (or, to be honest, my specific birth date), things several hundred people know without even looking, and anyone could figure out in 30 seconds, is enough to compromise my security, the security problem has absolutely nothing to do with the leak of my high school and graduation year.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
THIS IS THE SUN GOD'S REVENGE FOR FARKING
THE NATIVE AMERICANS OVER.
PUT THAT TO A PHAT BEAT KANYE.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
thats why do something like

bitrthday: saxifrage

dog name: 1327

street: asshole
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's why I share other people's personal information.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A common data leak on FB is telling the world your birthday. Your birthday is used in a lot of different places for identity verification.

On iffy sites, I routinely use a false birthday. Only thing with this is, people sometimes wish you a happy birthday on the wrong day. Also, you need to maintain a file somewhere with this in it in case the site you used it on needs it.

I use Keepass as a password manager and recommend it. It's a local file, so you aren't storing crap on yet another website you may or may not be able to trust.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My first dog's name was password123
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I flunked out of high school, so I have that working for me.
 
Pinner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: If knowing my high school and graduation year (or, to be honest, my specific birth date), things several hundred people know without even looking, and anyone could figure out in 30 seconds, is enough to compromise my security, the security problem has absolutely nothing to do with the leak of my high school and graduation year.


People keep it simple. Many people are simple. Passwords that they KNOW they can remember. I bet most passwords are obvious (1st born's b-day, anniversary dates, etc)
Pretty sure there are tons of MAGA2016 or MAGA2020 password variants out there.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Every time I see one of those "figure out your ----- name" things I assume it's a phishing attempt.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: That's why I share other people's personal information.


When you think about it any information is personal to somebody.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: My first dog's name was password123


My ID theft has code: "Fetch password123"
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And this is why I think two-factor questions are a bad idea. I don't use the same password on more than one site, but I'm forced to answer the same personal questions. Sometimes I give alternate answers, but then you either forget them or have to write them down.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
facebook cares about my security so i can share my password Me&GalGadot69 with anyone and I still cant be hacked.
 
Sneelock [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whether you post it or not, a person's high school and graduation year are not particularly difficult security questions for anyone who knows you a little bit. Likewise with h.s. mascot or street that you grew up on. Some of the worst questions are for answers that can change all the time, like, what is your favorite (fill in the blank- movie, book, actor, sports hero)? Better, what was the name of your first pet?
 
Pinner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: A common data leak on FB is telling the world your birthday. Your birthday is used in a lot of different places for identity verification.

On iffy sites, I routinely use a false birthday. Only thing with this is, people sometimes wish you a happy birthday on the wrong day. Also, you need to maintain a file somewhere with this in it in case the site you used it on needs it.

I use Keepass as a password manager and recommend it. It's a local file, so you aren't storing crap on yet another website you may or may not be able to trust.


I get the Fark Happy Bday message on some random day and I'm like, "What the fu... oh yeah".
 
smd31
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: And this is why I think two-factor questions are a bad idea. I don't use the same password on more than one site, but I'm forced to answer the same personal questions. Sometimes I give alternate answers, but then you either forget them or have to write them down.


Yep...on "throwaway" sites that is what I usually do. 

Q: "What's your grandma's cousin's former-roommate's favorite lasagna recipe?"
A: "lwfujekalfjds"

But then I do wonder sometimes, "wait...did I answer this question truthfully or not on this site?" when I have to reset password...ugh, so annoying.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Pocket Ninja: I don't know why Facebook doesn't implement the same sort of automatic security protocols like Fark has maintained for years, so that if you type anything particularly sensitive (for example, a Social Security Number, bank account, or CC information) it gets x'd out. Seems like it would solve so many of these potential issues with security breaches or people unwittingly posting sensitive information. I mean, I couldn't tell you all my SSN even if I wanted to: XXX-XX-XXXX.

Birth date: XX-XX-XXXX

Street I grew up on: XXX XXXXX XX

Bank account: XXXXXXXXXXXX-X

The fact that this site does so much to safeguard my personal information is one of the reasons I keep coming back here. Get with the times, Zuck.

Don't forget the credit card filter

xxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx ex xx/xx  xxx


Dude, you know people have state-of-the-art de-encryption software, so even if you've got it filtered out like this, someone will find it.

In fact, I've got everything you two just entered.  Have fun being broke!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [external-preview.redd.it image 506x279]


"YES"
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: And this is why I think two-factor questions are a bad idea. I don't use the same password on more than one site, but I'm forced to answer the same personal questions. Sometimes I give alternate answers, but then you either forget them or have to write them down.


Yep. I give bullshirt ones, and then store those in my password vault too (hardcore 'pass' for me, but I don't have a problem recommending LastPass to others). I try to give bullshirt answers that will make me laugh if I have to use them again.

Does mean all my eggs are in one basket, but I do what I can to defend that.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I never remember my passwords anyway so I have to make a new one every time :(
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Facebook is my one stop shopping place for gullible fools.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: If knowing my high school and graduation year (or, to be honest, my specific birth date), things several hundred people know without even looking, and anyone could figure out in 30 seconds, is enough to compromise my security, the security problem has absolutely nothing to do with the leak of my high school and graduation year.


Having it on Facebook (or anywhere) just makes it easier for algorithms to misuse. Sure, it might take 30 seconds for a real person to figure out your high school name and graduation year, but it takes a fraction of a second for a bot to scrape it off FB. Multiply that by 10,000 people, and the bot can grab data in minutes that would take a human weeks to compile. Then they sell that data to a political party, or a big box retailer, or a certain scammy retailer of BS class rings. Or if they're more directly sketchy, they put that data in their own system and use it along with other data they've scraped to generate password combinations like <school_name -> mascot> + <grad_year>. Run those through common websites and even with only 1% success that's 100 accounts possibly hacked.

That's why big data breaches are often worse cumulatively than individually. You may not care that say, Ford got hacked and now North Korea knows what model car you have, or that the post office got hacked and Iran knows your zip code, but once all those data sets start getting connected together, someone nefarious can build a highly accurate model of specific people who appear in multiple databases.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: And this is why I think two-factor questions are a bad idea. I don't use the same password on more than one site, but I'm forced to answer the same personal questions. Sometimes I give alternate answers, but then you either forget them or have to write them down.


When I was recovering from a traumatic brain injury, I was applying for a job (ironically with a company I had already worked for for 14 years in the past) and had to do a whole bunch of security questions just to fill out the online application. It was very difficult for me to even come up with answers, let alone remember what I'd selected. I complained to HR and the hiring manager that it was probably an ADA issue.

/still got the job
 
rolladuck [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: And this is why I think two-factor questions are a bad idea. I don't use the same password on more than one site, but I'm forced to answer the same personal questions. Sometimes I give alternate answers, but then you either forget them or have to write them down.


Two-factor questions have always been a bad idea, but that doesn't stop companies trying to use them as cheap additional safeguards.
Multi-factor should include at least two of the three:
1) Something you know, e.g. a password or a PIN
2) Something you possess, e.g., a phone, credit card
3) Something you are, e.g., biometric token (preferably iris, when possible)

Most sites, hell even Steam, these days use a passable version of two-factor by requiring you to enter a one-time token that is tied, presumably, to something you possess.

Biometrics introduces a whole new mess, however, due to potential man-in-the-middle attacks using a compromised reader, and the fact that you can't exactly revoke your eyes, fingerprints, or DNA, should it fall into the hands of a malicious actor. It's much easier to change a password or get a new credit card.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And the ad at the bottom of this thread is perfect for this subject.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dj_k_online
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If only there was a way to post private on facebook. Hmmm.

/or to not post on facebook at all
 
The Flexecutioner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey, what is everyone's favorite word that's NOT in the dictionary? I'll start first: gullible.  I mean who would believe they invented a word that mean whatever a seagull can do means gullible.
 
