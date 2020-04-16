 Skip to content
(Change.org)   Dr Anthony Fauci: Sexy man, or SEXIEST MAN ALIVE?
26
256 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2020 at 4:31 PM



Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't do grandpa porn.  Even I have my limits.

But you do you.
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Knees too sharp arthritic.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Um, no.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's more than looks that make a man sexy, I vote YES.
 
philodough
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So I guess the old idea of hanging around with fatter friends makes you look skinnier is true.  In this case, though, he's hanging out with idiots and moral-less scum.
 
LewDux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No

GusGus - Obnoxiously Sexual (Stúdíó A)
Youtube ozZI0dz41Bw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=​wuHcS4​ra2Go
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsTqv​v​R8jwY
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I feel like we're not a serious country any more.

We've got a gameshow host president... and we're pushing for the world's most respected virologist to be the sexiest man alive? Like, seriously, is it not enough for you that he's the worlds most respected virologist, and that he has decades of medical and scientific leadership under his belt? Must he also be a gameshow host before we can just respect him for what he is?

I'm tired of being in a silly country that does silly things and gets silly results.

Let's just be boring and respectable, and start by respecting scientists, engineers, and others who trade in fact-based research for exactly what they are. But also, lets respect the janitorial staff at hospitals, the guys working at 7-11, the people working fast food jobs, for what they are... they deserve not only respect, but the dignity of work that pays enough for them to live, and provides adequate health insurance.

I'm done with silly shiat, we need serious conversations about structural change to protect employees and convert "dignity of work" into actual, meaningful, policies.
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

firefly212: I feel like we're not a serious country any more.

We've got a gameshow host president... and we're pushing for the world's most respected virologist to be the sexiest man alive? Like, seriously, is it not enough for you that he's the worlds most respected virologist, and that he has decades of medical and scientific leadership under his belt? Must he also be a gameshow host before we can just respect him for what he is?

I'm tired of being in a silly country that does silly things and gets silly results.

Let's just be boring and respectable, and start by respecting scientists, engineers, and others who trade in fact-based research for exactly what they are. But also, lets respect the janitorial staff at hospitals, the guys working at 7-11, the people working fast food jobs, for what they are... they deserve not only respect, but the dignity of work that pays enough for them to live, and provides adequate health insurance.

I'm done with silly shiat, we need serious conversations about structural change to protect employees and convert "dignity of work" into actual, meaningful, policies.


Yup.  Hero worship in politics has to go.  It's how we got Trump, Reagan, Hitler, Stalin, etc in the first place.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Please, stop doing this.

Stop turning everyone who even hints at being "on your side" into a romanticized hero. Dr. Fauci has been a foil in many ways to Trump, but even he continues to walk a line between "being truthful" and "being loyal to Trump," and he's having to do so in part because he needs to remain where he is.

All you're doing is making it harder for him to keep doing good (and well) by and for you. The more you polarize this, the more you make him the "hero" to Trump's "villain," the harder you make it for him to placate Trump's infantile pettiness long enough to try and get something done.

You're going to get him fired. He'll be lionized, sure - but at the expense of losing him as an ongoing resource.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

firefly212: I feel like we're not a serious country any more.

We've got a gameshow host president... and we're pushing for the world's most respected virologist to be the sexiest man alive? Like, seriously, is it not enough for you that he's the worlds most respected virologist, and that he has decades of medical and scientific leadership under his belt? Must he also be a gameshow host before we can just respect him for what he is?

I'm tired of being in a silly country that does silly things and gets silly results.

Let's just be boring and respectable, and start by respecting scientists, engineers, and others who trade in fact-based research for exactly what they are. But also, lets respect the janitorial staff at hospitals, the guys working at 7-11, the people working fast food jobs, for what they are... they deserve not only respect, but the dignity of work that pays enough for them to live, and provides adequate health insurance.

I'm done with silly shiat, we need serious conversations about structural change to protect employees and convert "dignity of work" into actual, meaningful, policies.


Counterpoint: Bald eagles big titties 2nd amendment Built Ford Tough.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
...huh. I'm not used to so many people in a single Fark thread saying the same, sensical things, all at once, in a row.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
srgrobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

firefly212: I feel like we're not a serious country any more.

We've got a gameshow host president... and we're pushing for the world's most respected virologist to be the sexiest man alive? Like, seriously, is it not enough for you that he's the worlds most respected virologist, and that he has decades of medical and scientific leadership under his belt? Must he also be a gameshow host before we can just respect him for what he is?

I'm tired of being in a silly country that does silly things and gets silly results.

Let's just be boring and respectable, and start by respecting scientists, engineers, and others who trade in fact-based research for exactly what they are. But also, lets respect the janitorial staff at hospitals, the guys working at 7-11, the people working fast food jobs, for what they are... they deserve not only respect, but the dignity of work that pays enough for them to live, and provides adequate health insurance.

I'm done with silly shiat, we need serious conversations about structural change to protect employees and convert "dignity of work" into actual, meaningful, policies.


You sound fat
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's not quite Captain Picard. Somehow Captain Picard remains the sexiest Star Trek TNG character. I know women, and a couple of men, who would dump Zac Efron for Captain Picard. Fauci, though, is more of a Dr. McCoy, standing his ground on medical and humanitarian grounds, stays in his professional lane, older than all the officers above him but DGAF. That's not sexy (I don't know why, but it isn't sexy).
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You live in a truly great stupid country if your main concern is who should win the award as The Sexiest Man Alive.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Please, stop doing this.

Stop turning everyone who even hints at being "on your side" into a romanticized hero. Dr. Fauci has been a foil in many ways to Trump, but even he continues to walk a line between "being truthful" and "being loyal to Trump," and he's having to do so in part because he needs to remain where he is.

All you're doing is making it harder for him to keep doing good (and well) by and for you. The more you polarize this, the more you make him the "hero" to Trump's "villain," the harder you make it for him to placate Trump's infantile pettiness long enough to try and get something done.

You're going to get him fired. He'll be lionized, sure - but at the expense of losing him as an ongoing resource.


This.

The man is trying to walk that very fine line between actually helping people, and minimizing the effects of Trump's idiocy, while still appearing to be a toady.  For that he has my respect.  If it wasn't for the fact that he knows more people would die if he quit, he probably would have been gone a long time ago.
 
doomjesse [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey the rest of the country isn't dead... yet.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My god, this country needs to grow the fark up
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't care if I sound like a child - I just wonder if it triggers Trump.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

doomjesse: Hey the rest of the country isn't dead... yet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

philodough: [Fark user image 425x406]


Divinyls - I Touch Myself (Official Video)
Youtube wv-34w8kGPM
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: You live in a truly great stupid country if your main concern is who should win the award as The Sexiest Man Alive.


Where does it say it's anyone's main concern? Some of us are just delighted by having a silly distraction. And it's a bonus that it'll piss off you know who.
 
BlackPete
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When you realize the bar is now at "Dr. Fauci in respected because he's the only Republican saying science sounding things", you realize it's very very very low indeed...
 
LewDux
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kryptoknightmare: My god, this country needs to grow the fark up


kpaxoid: You live in a truly great stupid country if your main concern is who should win the award as The Sexiest Man Alive.


EVERYONE LOOK BUSY, adults are here
 
