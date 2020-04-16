 Skip to content
(Twitter) Video LEEEEEEEEROOOY JEEEEEEENNNNKIIINnnnns
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pole vaulting
 
BFletch651
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Holy Moses, that caught some air.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
mypeopleneedme.jpg
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Pole vaulting


That joke sucked and you should feel bad for making me laugh like that!
 
ifarkthereforiam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's some mighty impressive idiocy.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I half expected the video to pause, and Waylon Jennings to do a voice-over narration leading to a commercial break.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Pole vaulting

That joke sucked and you should feel bad for making me laugh like that!


Yes and no.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Leroy Repeat!
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In and around the lake,
Mountains come out of the sky
And they stand there.
One mile over we'll be there and we'll see you
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Call it morning driving through the sound and
In and out the valley...
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Landed in a graveyard. Poland, think it through. Where-do-you-bury-the-survivors.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Pole vaulting


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks like them Dukeski boys are at it again!
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Need an audio dub of the General Lee car horn.
 
Dick Gozinya [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Another goddamn completionist trying to find all the stunt jumps...
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
THAT is a horribly designed "safety wall".
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ifarkthereforiam: That's some mighty impressive idiocy.


Yeah, whoever designed a wall that would act as a ramp is a world class moron.
 
PackageHandler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So you're telling me Forza Horizon 4 is more realistic than we all though.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Pole vaulting


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: THAT is a horribly designed "safety wall".


That ramp almost makes it look like it was designed to safely launch a car over the other lane.
 
Dick Gozinya [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: Need an audio dub of the General Lee car horn.


Completing All 50 GTA V Stunt Jumps In The General Lee!!!
Youtube _ML3LTUmZ9o
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kind of impressed.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh, don't be silly, when there's a roundabout ahead, they put up a big sign...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Duke Kaboom!
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: THAT is a horribly designed "safety wall".


If it were 3' taller he'd not have survived.
I'd say it worked pretty well.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: THAT is a horribly designed "safety wall".


My thoughts exactly.

With roundabouts, it's not a matter of if some idiot will ram right into the circle but when. Whoever's designing/engineering it needs to make it A) highly visible on approach to reduce the rate of crashes, and B) barriered to stop the crashing idiot and not ramp-launch them.

My city's got a ton of roundabouts. Far safer than intersections, far less stopping, just plain wonderful.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And that's why you don't design cars in the shape of an airfoil.
 
supaxi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: THAT is a horribly designed "safety wall".


If the wall had been flat, he would probably be dead.  Flying through the air both slows you down and avoids hitting other cars.
 
starsrift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: ifarkthereforiam: That's some mighty impressive idiocy.

Yeah, whoever designed a wall that would act as a ramp is a world class moron.


Is it? Car that hit wall probably land in roundabout lawn or after road. Traffic uninterrupted. Design perfekt!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

supaxi: Mikey1969: THAT is a horribly designed "safety wall".

If the wall had been flat, he would probably be dead.  Flying through the air both slows you down and avoids hitting other cars.


And it looks neat
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wonder if he has chicken.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Wyalt Derp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's not known how many passengers were in the car, but they're still finding bodies.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am utterly confused for the last 20 years maybe even 30 years people have been telling me that the dukes of Hazzard was completely staged and they use ramps and yet I see no ramp
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That video clip is about 17 seconds longer than it needs to be.  Someone needs to turn it into a five second looping .gif.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: It's not known how many passengers were in the car, but they're still finding bodies.


"The more we dig, the more we find... just how big was this car anyway?"
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shaggai
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I bet an engineer somewhere, responsible for the sloped edge of the traffic circle, is demanding high fives from anyone close to him.

/Which, unfortunately, is very hard these days. Might have to resort to finger guns.
 
Program User
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Landed in a graveyard. Poland, think it through. Where-do-you-bury-the-survivors.


I bury the survivors in the same place I bury the deceased... but I do it years later.

/unappreciated
//uncalled for
///now YOU have a retort for that lame joke, too
 
Dick Gozinya [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: It's not known how many passengers were in the car, but they're still finding bodies.


Which side of the roundabout are they going to bury the survivors?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I am utterly confused for the last 20 years maybe even 30 years people have been telling me that the dukes of Hazzard was completely staged and they use ramps and yet I see no ramp


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
codenamewizard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least I have chicken.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
For a nation that attacked Hitler's tanks on horseback, stuff like this is not really a big deal.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Thad was rad.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
*That

Weird typo.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: waxbeans: I am utterly confused for the last 20 years maybe even 30 years people have been telling me that the dukes of Hazzard was completely staged and they use ramps and yet I see no ramp

[gannett-cdn.com image 540x405]


Noooooooooooo
 
