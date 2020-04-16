 Skip to content
(NYPost)   MIT/Romero Institute study: NYC subways a major disseminator of coronavirus; NYC subway riders major disseminators   (nypost.com) divider line
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, no shiat, nobody in NYC drives. One advantage of mass transit in a pandemic, actually, is you can use it to effectively enforce shelter in place orders by shutting it down (or reducing service to a bare minimum for emergency workers), which cuts off everyone's ability to leave their neighbourhood at a stroke.
 
EvilElecBlanket [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is why it's going to slam NYC again the second they open back up, and I don't see a way to fix the problem.

/hopefully, someone will find one.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pkjun: Yeah, no shiat, nobody in NYC drives. One advantage of mass transit in a pandemic, actually, is you can use it to effectively enforce shelter in place orders by shutting it down (or reducing service to a bare minimum for emergency workers), which cuts off everyone's ability to leave their neighbourhood at a stroke.


Someone would need to pick up and drop off the medical staff.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
While I had a touch of something I suspect was/is covid my wife ride the subway up until
3/16. And she managed to dodge it.  Either that or she asymptomatic and I'm asymptomatic to mild.
 
philotech [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: This is why it's going to slam NYC again the second they open back up, and I don't see a way to fix the problem.

/hopefully, someone will find one.


It's gonna keep spreading until there is a vaccine, the only real solution is to reduce transmission, on that front I actually agree with Cuomo on having everyone wear a face covering; wearing a mask may not off much direct protection to you, but it certainly reduces the amount of virus escaping your respiratory system from uncovered sneezes, coughs, et al... Once the rate is stable, start opening things up, ticket anyone without a mask, allow people at high risk to stay on unemployment, and just make sure the rate doesn't spike again... Otherwise, we're never getting back to normal...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: This is why it's going to slam NYC again the second they open back up, and I don't see a way to fix the problem.

/hopefully, someone will find one.


Clean the damn thing after every stop?
 
