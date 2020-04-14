 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Michigan was just the tip of the anti-American-lockdown protesting this week. I for one welcome our new Coronavirus Zombie Overlords   (usatoday.com) divider line
145
    More: Followup, Protest, Right to protest, stay-a-home orders, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay, President Donald Trump, Michigan's state Capitol, United States, North Carolina  
145 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait until half these assholes become symptomatic in 1-2 weeks.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could kill off the Republican Party's voter base. Cool.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we have any of those drones we use to kill poor brown people in lands far far away?

We might need some of those at some point.

One man's freedom fighter is another man's terrorist.

Just ask King George.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here are the guys who organized the Michigan protest.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Here are the guys who organized the Michigan protest.

[Fark user image 425x472]


Well, we definitely don't have to worry about them reproducing their stupidity.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of those guys look like they'd shiat their pants if shooting actually broke out.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few or as another farker pointed out, the dumb.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Here are the guys who organized the Michigan protest.

[Fark user image image 425x472]


They should maybe organize their closets first before they come out.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Meal Team Six guys. Swear to god they've posed in other Trump gun rallies before.

Attenton whoring, they excel st it.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This 28 Days Later reboot is going to suck.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Here are the guys who organized the Michigan protest.

[Fark user image image 425x472]


Seems like they should be used to social distancing guidelines. If anything this is about 994 feet less than usual.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WE WANT THE RIGHT TO CATCH THE CONORAVIRUS.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This could kill off the Republican Party's voter base. Cool.


"Killing off our base to own the libs."
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Government is the ultimate expression of community or forming a society.

Its primary purpose is the collective good.  The public welfare.  There is no aspect of this that wont prompt debate about what that means.  Guns, healthcare, the social safety net.  Christ, we're in the midst of a battle over whether public schools should exist.

Nothing expresses that endless contrast better than stay at home orders that morons rebel against during the deadliest pandemic in a century.

It's also a perfect illustration of how just because there are two sides with an opinion it doesnt mean both have equal merit.  Some people are just too dumb or greedy to be trusted with their opinions
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And so it begins.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few or as another farker pointed out, the dumb.


This group outweighs most things.
 
YourWhatHurts [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selfish and stupid is no way to go through life, Michiganders.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin grins like a stoned fool.
Takes another hit off the bong.
 
Silvanas Max
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine how fast this thing'll spread when they start shipping the protesters from state to state making it look like a "local" uprising.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YourWhatHurts: Selfish and stupid is no way to go through life, Michiganders.


Yes it is - and quickly, too.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Do we have any of those drones we use to kill poor brown people in lands far far away?


Why, are you planning an outdoor wedding party?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Goddamn Batman: [Fark user image 850x566]

This 28 Days Later reboot is going to suck.


I was gonna say, we're hitting the horror movie tropes pretty hard.

I'm guessing second wave that is both more transmissible and more lethal is probably next.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ones who blocked EMT vehicles need to be arrested and thrown in jail for a few weeks.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes. Suddenly had flashbacks from just a few weeks ago, hordes of crazies waiting for the store to open so they could go buy all the toilet paper we didn't have because they and their friends had practically bought it by the farking pallet.
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size

Upon closer inspection, there is much to see here, from grandma wearing the Anonymous mask behind the Meryl Streep wannabe, and the reflection of the guy scratching his ass.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: The Meal Team Six guys.


The primary advantage of guns is that they can be used equally-well by the weak, aged, or out-of-shape.

It came as a great surprise to the samurai that peasants with single-shot muskets could kick their ass.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: WE WANT THE RIGHT TO CATCH THE CONORAVIRUS.
[Fark user image 660x441]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't protest peacefully. They caused a major public disturbance by blocking ambulances, police and who knows how many essential workers from getting to their essential jobs during a global pandemic and national emergency. I would have fined every single one of them $10,000 and arrested anyone trying to evade the fine.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love their anger and passion but they really should be directing it at a system that can't handle being shut down for a few months. They're scared that they can't feed their families and keep a roof overhead. Let's fix that problem and let's fix it together.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
w/ Lockdowns:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Silvanas Max: Imagine how fast this thing'll spread when they start shipping the protesters from state to state making it look like a "local" uprising.


Ironically, under the Michigan executive order, it's easier to bring in protestors from out of state than to have locals do it.

That's actually one of the things being protested about.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Imaginativescreenname: Yikes. Suddenly had flashbacks from just a few weeks ago, hordes of crazies waiting for the store to open so they could go buy all the toilet paper we didn't have because they and their friends had practically bought it by the farking pallet.
[gannett-cdn.com image 660x441]
Upon closer inspection, there is much to see here, from grandma wearing the Anonymous mask behind the Meryl Streep wannabe, and the reflection of the guy scratching his ass.


Judith Light.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in two weeks they'll be attacking the state for not having capacity to treat them.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RainDawg: They're scared that they can't feed their families and keep a roof overhead. Let's fix that problem and let's fix it together.


One of the things they are fighting against is being prohibited from buying seed and plants.

I think most understand the intent of the lockdown. The anger is being expressed at the method.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They protested when we wanted to give them healthcare, too. It is hard to think of an appropriate response that doesn't leave me sounding like an asshole. WE'RE TRYING TO HELP YOU farkERS. I KNOW YOU DON'T BELIEVE IN SCIENCE BUT BRILLIANT PEOPLE WHO HAVE SPENT THEIR ENTIRE LIVES STUDYING VIROLOGY AND EPIDEMIOLOGY ARE DRIVING THESE DECISIONS. THE PRESIDENT IS MINIMIZING THE RISKS FOR POLITICAL GAIN.

/Sorry for the caps.
//Cruise control for awesome.
///Or maybe I just sounds like a maniac.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: And in two weeks they'll be attacking the state for not having capacity to treat them.


And they won't admit a connection between the two events.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom died of COVID-19 early this morning so I'm not getting a kick out of these assholes.

They can go fark themselves.
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well, we definitely don't have to worry about them reproducing their stupidity.


You'd be surprised - that's pretty typical stock around the midwest. I'm sure they do fine down at the local line-dance hotspot now that they're famous for triggerin da libz eh.

Honestly, though, if they want to volunteer to lead the charge in gaining herd immunity, I'm OK with that. It'll work out better for the rest of us in the long run, and if we lose a few more fat militia-larpers and q-tards than we would have otherwise... well, that's making the best of a bad situation.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: RainDawg: They're scared that they can't feed their families and keep a roof overhead. Let's fix that problem and let's fix it together.

One of the things they are fighting against is being prohibited from buying seed and plants.

I think most understand the intent of the lockdown. The anger is being expressed at the method.


Except they haven't been prohibited from buying seeds and plants.

From where did you get the information that people are banned from buying seeds and plants?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: RainDawg: They're scared that they can't feed their families and keep a roof overhead. Let's fix that problem and let's fix it together.

One of the things they are fighting against is being prohibited from buying seed and plants.


So they're fighting against the fevered dreams of AM radio hosts.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: This text is now purple: RainDawg: They're scared that they can't feed their families and keep a roof overhead. Let's fix that problem and let's fix it together.

One of the things they are fighting against is being prohibited from buying seed and plants.

I think most understand the intent of the lockdown. The anger is being expressed at the method.

Except they haven't been prohibited from buying seeds and plants.

From where did you get the information that people are banned from buying seeds and plants?


He's probably referring to some plant nurseries being shutdown as non-essential businesses.
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Graffito: My mom died of COVID-19 early this morning so I'm not getting a kick out of these assholes.

They can go fark themselves.


Sorry to hear it. I've lost longtime friends in NY but no close family yet.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Demonstrators drove thousands of vehicles - many draped with protest signs - to Michigan's state Capitol on Wednesday, loudly protesting Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order.
The demonstration was dubbed "Operation Gridlock" because organizers said they wanted to gain attention by tying up traffic.

$1,000 bucks says a not insignificant percentage of these protestors have supported the idea of people being allowed to run over BLM protestors blocking traffic.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: HotWingConspiracy: And in two weeks they'll be attacking the state for not having capacity to treat them.

And they won't admit a connection between the two events.


"I caught The 'Rona from a 5G tower!"
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
axeeugene
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: [Fark user image image 425x295]

The Meal Team Six guys. Swear to god they've posed in other Trump gun rallies before.

Attenton whoring, they excel st it.


Is that fat moron on the left holding a bangalore torpedo?

What, was he expecting barbed wire and hedgehogs surrounding the capitol?

These cosplay dunces need a good thumping.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: This text is now purple: RainDawg: They're scared that they can't feed their families and keep a roof overhead. Let's fix that problem and let's fix it together.

One of the things they are fighting against is being prohibited from buying seed and plants.

I think most understand the intent of the lockdown. The anger is being expressed at the method.

Except they haven't been prohibited from buying seeds and plants.

From where did you get the information that people are banned from buying seeds and plants?


"FW:FW: FWD: FW: FWD ..."
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just once i wish someone would jack a speaker system around these morons and just play real gunfire with added screams
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: [Fark user image image 425x295]

The Meal Team Six guys. Swear to god they've posed in other Trump gun rallies before.

Attenton whoring, they excel st it.


I am really trying to wrap my head around that look. It's like wreck diver meets slacker, and the baby they had got dressed in the dark.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: RainDawg: They're scared that they can't feed their families and keep a roof overhead. Let's fix that problem and let's fix it together.

One of the things they are fighting against is being prohibited from buying seed and plants.

I think most understand the intent of the lockdown. The anger is being expressed at the method.


Aren't there seeds at most large grocery stores?  Wait in line.  Buy the seeds when you do your weekly shopping.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Graffito: My mom died of COVID-19 early this morning so I'm not getting a kick out of these assholes.

They can go fark themselves.


Condolences.  I feel for you.
 
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

