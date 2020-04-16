 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   Need Froot Loops, banana peppers and low pulp orange juice? What's your last name?   (fox5dc.com) divider line
3
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did they actually do some calculations on these groupings or just pull them out of their asses?

abc and defg are going to be way less than STuvWxyz
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I need dill pickles, cheddar cheese and Pine-Sol if you're going out...
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When is Johnny 99 supposed to go shopping? Geez, they really are out to screw him over, huh?
 
