(CNN)   Another 5.2 million Americans were granted 'Suddenly Promoted to Visitor' status by their employers, bringing the total to 22,000,000   (cnn.com) divider line
posted to Main » and Business » on 16 Apr 2020 at 8:55 AM



LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Greatest economy in the history of the world.
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
is that bad
 
Wicked Chinchilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: is that bad


Not at all! Barely an Inconvenience!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Next week won't be any better. Hell, Disney alone is going to add close to 100K to the unemployment line.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Parents are selling their children to the sex trade to put food on the table.

Wall Street: BUY BUY BUY
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wicked Chinchilla:

Trump needs us to get way off his back
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's gonna sting a bit. I wonder how much Trump is freaking out right now
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But it's fine, everything will be back to normal by Easter.


Wait...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: But it's fine, everything will be back to normal by Easter.


Nobody ever said which Easter!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The bigger the bubble, the greater the windstorm when it's punctured.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dow Futures: STONKS!
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yay capitalism!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark: Social distancing! We need to stay closed much much longer if we want to flatten the curve!
Also Fark: See how Trump is ruining the economy!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: That's gonna sting a bit. I wonder how much Trump is freaking out right now


He had to have known those numbers were that dismal yesterday.  It's been two days in a row that his Coronavirus Reelection Campaign Tent Revival performances were slurry and slushy, versus Monday's coked out of his gourd appearance.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: is that bad


What's bad is people being in a food line in just week of being without a job. Clearly pay needs to be more and we need to stop cock blocking social programs. WTF? Everyone is mean and in just weeks all of them in a food line. WTF
 
semiautomagic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Fark: Social distancing! We need to stay closed much much longer if we want to flatten the curve!
Also Fark: See how Trump is ruining the economy!


You know, we could be practicing social distancing AND taking economic and political measures to contain the fallout.

Like ramping up test production and making sure many more Americans can get tested. Like not immediately cutting interest rates dramatically, so we'd still have they tool in the toolbox. Like having the president act like he gives a shiat and conducting calm, measured task force updates instead of bullshiat word salad political rallies that spook the markets. Like actually providing money to people who will spend it, not businesses who used their tax cuts unwisely. It's not just about stocks.

Presidents aren't 100% in charge of the economy, but they do have some influence. This idiot thinks everything he touches turns to gold, and so do his asshole followers. It's actually gold-plated shiat.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Fark: Social distancing! We need to stay closed much much longer if we want to flatten the curve!
Also Fark: See how Trump is ruining the economy!


Another person incapable of nuance and context.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And...checks the futures market.


DOW set to open up positively this morning.

Reality is broken.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And LOT of those 22 million folks haven't had a mortgage/rent payment come due since their last paycheck from when they were laid off. So the cash flow stoppage hasn't really been felt yet.

It's very surreal - the economy is in the space between crashing into a brick wall at 90mph and when the driver's head makes contact with the steering wheel.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: And...checks the futures market.


DOW set to open up positively this morning.

Reality is broken.


Wow
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: And...checks the futures market.


DOW set to open up positively this morning.

Reality is broken.


Bailout money + less employees = more stock buybacks.

\ You don't really think they're not gonna?
\\ You don't really think they can get around rules saying don't do that?
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: And...checks the futures market.

DOW set to open up positively this morning.

Reality is broken.



But capitalism is working as intended.

/no, I'm not a fan.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Yay capitalism!


The government has made it illegal to work. That's not exactly the capitalist model.

But keep farking that chicken.
 
guilt by association
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, 22 million aggregate from the last few weekly claims reports, plus about seven million unemployed from the latest monthly employment situation report (recall that surveys ended around mid-month before this shiat started). Add another million or so due to persons experiencing difficulties with filing a claim; let's just call it an even 30 million.

The labor force was about 163 million as of March.

(30/163)*100 = ~18.4% unemployed.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sorelian's Ghost: And...checks the futures market.


DOW set to open up positively this morning.

Reality is broken.

Bailout money + less employees = more stock buybacks.

\ You don't really think they're not gonna?
\\ You don't really think they can get around rules saying don't do that?


This is the "normal" that so many people are desperate to get back to, because it's so farking fantastic for everyone.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hmmm...I remember arguing with someone that the prediction of 20-30% was insane a few weeks ago. Looks like I was wrong. I think my mistake was believing that there were at least a few adults somewhere behind the scenes doing something. I won't make that assumption again.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karne
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boojum2k: Fark: Social distancing! We need to stay closed much much longer if we want to flatten the curve!
Also Fark: See how Trump is ruining the economy!


Yeah it's ALMOST like he sat on his ass with the information for 4 critical weeks and even labelled the virus as a liberal hoax. God bless Trump...and you!
 
