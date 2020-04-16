 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Spoiler alert - article discloses how video ends
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Physics, man. It never quits.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The daredevil fell face first and the spoiler sparked when it hit the ground in America

Jesus Christ, what country did it start out in?!
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cop gets shot on the last day before his retirement?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am guessing someone is going to have a new nick name soon.

/Road Rash
//Face Plant
///Scarface
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he wasn't blind maybe he would have saw it coming
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The daredevil fell face first and the spoiler sparked when it hit the ground in America"

Sounds like a line from a song titled "In America".
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did nazi something something.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in POland

carscoops.comView Full Size
 
FritzCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Basic "Hold my beer and watch this" move.
 
oldcub [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
More article headlines like this in the world please. I promise I'll believe what happened regardless.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LewDux: Meanwhile in POland

[carscoops.com image 600x336] [View Full Size image _x_]



Low performance car, low performance driver, high performance hilarity.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
High performance, 'Murica Style!
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

img.izismile.comView Full Size
 
Kinan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought 2 sided tape was stronger than that.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
