(NBC Washington)   Quick note: If you've had 17 old people die from COVID-19 in the nursing home you manage, hiding their bodies in a shed or empty room isn't going to stop people from looking for them   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JFC
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: JFC


Thanks, now I'm in the mood for some fried chicken.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guarantee theres a "six degrees to Trump" for this guy.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nursing homes are sh*tshows at the best of times and the pandemic is going to drive home all their failings and inadequacies. It's heartbreaking that a bunch of people are going to die because of it.

/oh but it's just the flu
//it's not bad at all
///you'll be home in time for cornflakes
////children of the cornflakes maybe
 
bekovich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police say they found 17 bodies piled inside a small morgue at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Sussex County".
Soo, shed or morgue?
Was this a cover up or there's simply nowhere to keep all the bodies?
Either way its tragic  so many elderly are dying of this, I hope their passing was as painless as possible.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should had hidden them in the food.

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What WILL stop them from looking? Asking for a friend.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateurs, thats why rose gardens exist.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bekovich: "Police say they found 17 bodies piled inside a small morgue at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Sussex County".
Soo, shed or morgue?
Was this a cover up or there's simply nowhere to keep all the bodies?
Either way its tragic  so many elderly are dying of this, I hope their passing was as painless as possible.


You only had to read one more sentence....

An anonymous tip said the bodies had been moved there after being stored in a shed, the New York Times first reported.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It_Really_Does_Glisten: What WILL stop them from looking? Asking for a friend.


lh6.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bekovich: "Police say they found 17 bodies piled inside a small morgue at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Sussex County".
Soo, shed or morgue?
Was this a cover up or there's simply nowhere to keep all the bodies?
Either way its tragic  so many elderly are dying of this, I hope their passing was as painless as possible.


Given what we've heard about the symptoms and that they were probably not getting hospice-level morphine treatments...that hope is likely forlorn.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optimistic_cynic: An anonymous tip said the bodies had been moved there after being stored in a shed, the New York Times first reported.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Amateurs, thats why rose gardens exist.


Pig Farms
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because they forgot to shout "Olly Olly Oxen Free".
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't find the ones buried out back, though.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the zombies should be easy to spot and hit once things kick in. They'll all be wearing red hats and drop lots of ammo and snack packs.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MechaPyx: Nursing homes are sh*tshows at the best of times and the pandemic is going to drive home all their failings and inadequacies. It's heartbreaking that a bunch of people are going to die because of it.

/oh but it's just the flu
//it's not bad at all
///you'll be home in time for cornflakes
////children of the cornflakes maybe


Mother in law's in a nursing home and tested positive on Monday, so I'm not getting a kick, etc....

/so far symptoms aren't bad but I know how quickly things can change
// lost another acquaintance to this last week, age 55 with 2 teenage kids
////ugh
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There is very little difference between a nursing home and a cruise ship from an epidemiological standpoint.  If almost every nursing home in New Jersey has it, it's a good bet that 90% of Florida's do too.

This is bad.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living: Mother in law's in a nursing home and tested positive on Monday, so I'm not getting a kick, etc....


Sorry to hear that.  She's not in Florida by any chance, is she?
 
jake3988
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The social isolation and quarantining of the general population has, and I will continue to repeat, ridiculous and unneeded except in very dense locales.

But... nursing homes just seem RIDICULOUSLY ravaged by this.  Unlike assisted living facilities, I doubt the patients really interact all that much.  How in the hell is it spreading that fast in some of those places?  There's at least a handful of nursing homes where it's presumed that literally every single person (medical staff included) has it.

Is it bad hygiene?  Is it just something special about nursing homes?  I could understand the death rate being higher than normal since they're already near death, but how does it straight up spread so fast there?  Obviously it's only happening at a few nursing homes that we know of, so I'm guessing it's bringing to light bad practices of some kind.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You Farkers and your imaginations...tsk tsk.

Obviously Chinese nationals snuck into the Homeland and paid off TSA managers with harvested Muslim organs.

Wouldn't that make a great comedy sketch? Stranger than fiction, I tells ya'.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Were the two staff members they mentioned having died part of the 17 in the shed? The wording did not seem clear...
 
Epossumondas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
jake3988: ...Is it bad hygiene?  Is it just something special about nursing homes?  I could understand the death rate being higher than normal since they're already near death, but how does it straight up spread so fast there?  Obviously it's only happening at a few nursing homes that we know of, so I'm guessing it's bringing to light bad practices of some kind.

My mother is in a dementia unit in the nursing home, and I used to go every day, pre-shut-down.

Those ladies are living in a dream-like state where they don't understand anything. It's not just about forgetting people and places, they literally don't know real from hallucinations and touch everything/everyone without understanding boundaries.
They don't know their room from anyone else's, so you can't keep them separated. They take each other's stuff and accuse the other of stealing.
Miss Ellie poops her pants then shoves her hand down the back of her diaper to remove the "burning". Can you imagine the germs she alone spreads?

I would be more suspicious of a nursing home with one isolated case of covid-19. That would suggest illegal restraints.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jake3988: The social isolation and quarantining of the general population has, and I will continue to repeat, ridiculous and unneeded except in very dense locales.

But... nursing homes just seem RIDICULOUSLY ravaged by this.  Unlike assisted living facilities, I doubt the patients really interact all that much.  How in the hell is it spreading that fast in some of those places?  There's at least a handful of nursing homes where it's presumed that literally every single person (medical staff included) has it.

Is it bad hygiene?  Is it just something special about nursing homes?  I could understand the death rate being higher than normal since they're already near death, but how does it straight up spread so fast there?  Obviously it's only happening at a few nursing homes that we know of, so I'm guessing it's bringing to light bad practices of some kind.


It's a building full of old people in bad health who need constant care.  It's the perfect breeding ground for a highly contagious virus.  Practically every death in my area is someone from a nursing home.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Who was the leaker?
//Rand Paul wants to dox them
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: jake3988: The social isolation and quarantining of the general population has, and I will continue to repeat, ridiculous and unneeded except in very dense locales.

But... nursing homes just seem RIDICULOUSLY ravaged by this.  Unlike assisted living facilities, I doubt the patients really interact all that much.  How in the hell is it spreading that fast in some of those places?  There's at least a handful of nursing homes where it's presumed that literally every single person (medical staff included) has it.

Is it bad hygiene?  Is it just something special about nursing homes?  I could understand the death rate being higher than normal since they're already near death, but how does it straight up spread so fast there?  Obviously it's only happening at a few nursing homes that we know of, so I'm guessing it's bringing to light bad practices of some kind.

It's a building full of old people in bad health who need constant care.  It's the perfect breeding ground for a highly contagious virus.  Practically every death in my area is someone from a nursing home.


Even in good times, something like NoroVirus spreads like wildfire through a nursing home. My dad is a dementia patient in one. Haven't seen him in months, but the nurses say he is doing better than most, since he doesn't remember there's a pandemic on.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jake3988: The social isolation and quarantining of the general population has, and I will continue to repeat, ridiculous and unneeded except in very dense locales.

But... nursing homes just seem RIDICULOUSLY ravaged by this.  Unlike assisted living facilities, I doubt the patients really interact all that much.  How in the hell is it spreading that fast in some of those places?  There's at least a handful of nursing homes where it's presumed that literally every single person (medical staff included) has it.

Is it bad hygiene?  Is it just something special about nursing homes?  I could understand the death rate being higher than normal since they're already near death, but how does it straight up spread so fast there?  Obviously it's only happening at a few nursing homes that we know of, so I'm guessing it's bringing to light bad practices of some kind.


They're full of old people, is my guess.

Old people have zero immune systems, no resistance, and no reserves, plus they have every preexisting condition under the sun.

When they say things like "it takes a long time for smoking to kill you," old people are in that bracket.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bekovich: "Police say they found 17 bodies piled inside a small morgue at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Sussex County".
Soo, shed or morgue?
Was this a cover up or there's simply nowhere to keep all the bodies?
Either way its tragic  so many elderly are dying of this, I hope their passing was as painless as possible.


If only there were some people you could call if you had a bunch of dead bodies and didn't want to cover it up.
 
Fissile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This new Soprano's reboot, 'Weekend at Tony's', kinda sucks.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living: Mother in law's in a nursing home and tested positive on Monday, so I'm not getting a kick, etc....

Sorry to hear that.  She's not in Florida by any chance, is she?


Thanks.  She's in Mass.  Similar to another poster, she's in the dementia unit.

The cruise ship comparison is a good one.  This place had completely shut down all visitors for about a month; My father in law has had to call her daily instead of doing his daily visit.  But many staff members have second jobs, often in hospitals.  One of them tested positive and from there it spread like wildfire in the facility.

The only way to insulate these facilities is to lock down the staff too, and that's just not fair or feasible to them.  They have their own families, etc.
 
