(The Brooklyn Paper)   Good: Eating dad's cooking at home. Bad: Eating dad at home   (brooklynpaper.com) divider line
41
    26-year-old, Dyker Heights, Homicide, New York City, 57-year-old Imad Ahmad  
posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2020 at 3:23 PM



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's just revenge for this.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let's eat grandma
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: let's eat grandma


I eat static
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either way, he's great on the grill.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: It's just revenge for this.


Please don't talk about that. Ever.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet Jeebus.  It looks like the "Daddy ate my eyes" of yesteryear has competition in horrible stories category,
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't blow enough of the dust away on his book.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've RTFA'ed before cracking a joke. I'm farking horrified. I cannot imagine the creeping horror of hearing a kid say that, and having that in my head right now is unsettling.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: It's just revenge for this.


This article, I mean. Holy shiat, I can live the rest of my life not hearing that quote again.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He was missing body parts - we don't know where they are," one high-ranking cop said.

Umm...
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: It's just revenge for this.


That one is ABSOLUTE PROOF that there is no god.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdwardTellerhands: "He was missing body parts - we don't know where they are," one high-ranking cop said.

Umm...


I guess they didn't thin check what was left of those body parts in the toilet.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I wonder why the submission was voted down? Guess the Farker could not keep the story off Fark, this time
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
paging Raoul Eaton, Raoul Eaton to the white courtesy phone please.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were taught not to kill anything we didn't intend to eat.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:"They were quiet neighbors, I've seen the kids every now and again," said one resident who asked not to be named, a 20-year resident of the block. "He always had a hat and suit on. I'm shocked to be out here this morning with my coffee and see they have it roped off."

Every article like this that interviews the neighbors has a "oh, wow! they were always so quiet, and nice! kept to themselves, that's for sure!"

I swear, if i'm ever interviewed about a neighbor who did something crazy, I'm going to tell a Bill Brasky story about them.

This one seems especially appropriate:
"Did I ever tell you about the time Brasky was in a production of 'The King and I'? On opening night, Brasky chloroformed the entire cast and slowly eats them in front of the audience for two hours. The production got pretty good reviews."
 
Victoly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dad drove him crazy.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect is charged with murder and criminal possession of weapon

It was a knife. Every home comes complete with them.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Dr.Fey: It's just revenge for this.

That one is ABSOLUTE PROOF that there is no god.


It could have been avoided if that man had access to cheap, clean legal drugs.

/yes I said that same thing when that story was first on fark.
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: FTA:"They were quiet neighbors, I've seen the kids every now and again," said one resident who asked not to be named, a 20-year resident of the block. "He always had a hat and suit on. I'm shocked to be out here this morning with my coffee and see they have it roped off."

Every article like this that interviews the neighbors has a "oh, wow! they were always so quiet, and nice! kept to themselves, that's for sure!"

I swear, if i'm ever interviewed about a neighbor who did something crazy, I'm going to tell a Bill Brasky story about them.

This one seems especially appropriate:
"Did I ever tell you about the time Brasky was in a production of 'The King and I'? On opening night, Brasky chloroformed the entire cast and slowly eats them in front of the audience for two hours. The production got pretty good reviews."


I always liked Tosh's joke on the subject. Something along the lines of you're a liar if you say you can't imagine they would do something like that. If you told me my sweet grandma murdered a bunch of kids I'd say "yeah, I could see that".
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upon their arrival, officers saw 57-year-old Imad Ahmad, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds to his body. The body was also mutilated, cops said.

Wait.  So he wasn't even dead yet?  OMG.

Is that Halal?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad, pass the salt.


Dr.Fey: It's just revenge for this.


And dude... not cool. Not cool at all!
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: It's just revenge for this.


I really wish I hadn't clicked that.  Can't unknow that now and wish I could.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4:20AM those poor cops didn't even have their coffee. good God. wonder if they were tempted to tell the son "fark off'" until they had their bagel nosh.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Upon their arrival, officers saw 57-year-old Imad Ahmad, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds to his body. The body was also mutilated, cops said.

Wait.  So he wasn't even dead yet?  OMG.

Is that Halal?


Haramburger.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regarding subby's headline, after my Mom passed. my Dad turned put to be not such a bad cook.

Now I want some Saurbraten and Knoedel mit Rotkohl, Yummy.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdwardTellerhands: "He was missing body parts - we don't know where they are," one high-ranking cop said.

Umm...


That dumb and he's a high ranking cop?
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: It's just revenge for this.


Oiy, you never hear a positive PCP story.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I can to post "Daddy ate my eyes" too
 
BenJammin
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Psycho say "what" "ate my dad."
 
yms [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dyker Heights? I think I've seen that dvd
 
Esroc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Queef Wellington: Dr.Fey: It's just revenge for this.

Oiy, you never hear a positive PCP story.


I've seen one that's kinda sorta positive depending on how cynical you are. An old homeless man tripping so hard on it he's nearly in a catatonic state. A dozen guys are around him yelling and making fun of him but also giving him water and keeping him safe during the ordeal. They probably should have called an ambulance but it was a hobo in the ghetto so I can think of plenty of reasons why that probably wouldn't help and it was kind of neat that they came together and took care of him even if they also took the opportunity to viciously roast him for being such a dipshiat.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This could do a reality tv show. The trumps love being reality tv stars? Lock em in a room and they can only come out when there's one left. No food, only water. The food is people.

Want to survive? You have to eat each other. The winner gets a million... years in prison.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: This could do a reality tv show. The trumps love being reality tv stars? Lock em in a room and they can only come out when there's one left. No food, only water. The food is people.

Want to survive? You have to eat each other. The winner gets a million... years in prison.


You should check out the movie The Platform by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Was his father rude?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That would be quite the basket item on "Chopped"
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: It's just revenge for this.


After reading that I need eyebleach.

/What?
//Too soon?
///For Easter, try a Cadbury Surprise!
 
