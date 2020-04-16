 Skip to content
(KRCG New Bloomfield)   I don't know what the proper dose of fentanyl is for a toddler, but this one took too much   (krcgtv.com) divider line
33
    More: Sad, 22-month-old Rolla child, Fentanyl, parents  
•       •       •

33 Comments
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Infentacide?

/too soon
//way way too soon
 
Marcos P
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Infentacide?

/too soon
//way way too soon


Don't feel bad I'm only here to rank on that dudes shoe polish looking shape up
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The death of a child is never a good thing. But this particular child died a painless death, and was likely saved a lifetime of future hardship and misery.  Maybe there IS a God, and he DOES believe in calling his angels home.

/puts on asbestos underpants
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We license people to fish; we license people to drive; we require certifications even for hairdressers to ensure that they understand that it is necessary to sanitize their tools between customers, to prevent the transmission of parasites and disease.

And yet these people can reproduce and then neglect, and abuse, and murder their children.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
.01-.05 mcg/kg/min on a microinfusion pump.  Let the adults get some rest.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

aagrajag: We license people to fish; we license people to drive; we require certifications even for hairdressers to ensure that they understand that it is necessary to sanitize their tools between customers, to prevent the transmission of parasites and disease.

And yet these people can reproduce and then neglect, and abuse, and murder their children.


Every life is sacred, and we go to great lengths to protect the unborn.  But the moment they come out, they're on their own.
 
American-Irish eyes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aagrajag: We license people to fish; we license people to drive; we require certifications even for hairdressers to ensure that they understand that it is necessary to sanitize their tools between customers, to prevent the transmission of parasites and disease.

And yet these people can reproduce and then neglect, and abuse, and murder their children.


I glad your okay to live a world where Government controls every detail of a man or woman's life.  I do not.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wow, I recommended that the parents commit suicide and somehow there are like three worse takes on this in this thread already
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Warthog: aagrajag: We license people to fish; we license people to drive; we require certifications even for hairdressers to ensure that they understand that it is necessary to sanitize their tools between customers, to prevent the transmission of parasites and disease.

And yet these people can reproduce and then neglect, and abuse, and murder their children.

Every life is sacred, and we go to great lengths to protect the unborn.  But the moment they come out, they're on their own.


I wish that every child be wanted for its own sake, and to be cared for and cherished.

This apparently makes me Hitler.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

aagrajag: We license people to fish; we license people to drive; we require certifications even for hairdressers to ensure that they understand that it is necessary to sanitize their tools between customers, to prevent the transmission of parasites and disease.

And yet these people can reproduce and then neglect, and abuse, and murder their children.


To be fair the vast majority of people wouldn't be able to get this license
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Warthog: Every life is sacred, and we go to great lengths to protect the unborn.  But the moment they come out, they're on their own.


Similarly there are many people who think that the life of a one day old baby is important but argue that it's mother should have the right to kill it (or have it killed) for any reason or none until an instant before birth.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: aagrajag: We license people to fish; we license people to drive; we require certifications even for hairdressers to ensure that they understand that it is necessary to sanitize their tools between customers, to prevent the transmission of parasites and disease.

And yet these people can reproduce and then neglect, and abuse, and murder their children.

I glad your okay to live a world where Government controls every detail of a man or woman's life.  I do not.


Yeah, love being able to vote, with out hassle, I love being able to buy pot and peyote. I love getting a gun in just one hour. I love having driving with out getting a license.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

aagrajag: We license people to fish; we license people to drive; we require certifications even for hairdressers to ensure that they understand that it is necessary to sanitize their tools between customers, to prevent the transmission of parasites and disease.

And yet these people can reproduce and then neglect, and abuse, and murder their children.


are you suggesting that procreation be managed by the state?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: aagrajag: We license people to fish; we license people to drive; we require certifications even for hairdressers to ensure that they understand that it is necessary to sanitize their tools between customers, to prevent the transmission of parasites and disease.

And yet these people can reproduce and then neglect, and abuse, and murder their children.

I glad your okay to live a world where Government controls every detail of a man or woman's life.  I do not.


hopefully you will never know the pain these parents caused others, or the grief they are feeling. it is way overdue to make damn sure parents and able to properly raise their offspring. a tradition of drunken debauchery leading to unwanted pregnancy is not the norm for all cultures. you know what i mean.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: aagrajag: We license people to fish; we license people to drive; we require certifications even for hairdressers to ensure that they understand that it is necessary to sanitize their tools between customers, to prevent the transmission of parasites and disease.

And yet these people can reproduce and then neglect, and abuse, and murder their children.

I glad your okay to live a world where Government controls every detail of a man or woman's life.  I do not.


I knew a boy who was first taken into care when he was found tied naked to a tree in a Canadian winter in February, at the age of eleven.

At the age of twelve, he raped a six-year-old boy.

His mother was manifestly unfit to be a parent, but we ignored that.

We regulate relatively minor conduct, but the performing the act of birth which is, to most of us, the most important, single act in our society?

Nah.

'Cause Hitler.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: aagrajag: We license people to fish; we license people to drive; we require certifications even for hairdressers to ensure that they understand that it is necessary to sanitize their tools between customers, to prevent the transmission of parasites and disease.

And yet these people can reproduce and then neglect, and abuse, and murder their children.

To be fair the vast majority of people wouldn't be able to get this license


Good.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

orbister: Warthog: Every life is sacred, and we go to great lengths to protect the unborn.  But the moment they come out, they're on their own.

Similarly there are many people who think that the life of a one day old baby is important but argue that it's mother should have the right to kill it (or have it killed) for any reason or none until an instant before birth.


So you think a human can hijack an other person's womb? To bad so sad? It's their womb! They don't have to keep an other human in there if they don't want to. Twat waffle.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aagrajag: waxbeans: aagrajag: We license people to fish; we license people to drive; we require certifications even for hairdressers to ensure that they understand that it is necessary to sanitize their tools between customers, to prevent the transmission of parasites and disease.

And yet these people can reproduce and then neglect, and abuse, and murder their children.

To be fair the vast majority of people wouldn't be able to get this license

Good.


Probably!!!!!!
my parents were no winning set of people
one tried to kill us both
and the other was too busy working to actually contribute anything else other than finances
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aagrajag: We license people to fish; we license people to drive; we require certifications even for hairdressers to ensure that they understand that it is necessary to sanitize their tools between customers, to prevent the transmission of parasites and disease.

And yet these people can reproduce and then neglect, and abuse, and murder their children.


I got nothing against big government, heck I'm a fan, but I do now want the government to have the power to decide which peoples are the right kind to have children. Most peoples would agree that those parents are the wrong kind but what about parents that use marijuana from time to time? Alcohol? FOX News?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

talkertopc: aagrajag: We license people to fish; we license people to drive; we require certifications even for hairdressers to ensure that they understand that it is necessary to sanitize their tools between customers, to prevent the transmission of parasites and disease.

And yet these people can reproduce and then neglect, and abuse, and murder their children.

I got nothing against big government, heck I'm a fan, but I do now want the government to have the power to decide which peoples are the right kind to have children. Most peoples would agree that those parents are the wrong kind but what about parents that use marijuana from time to time? Alcohol? FOX News?


Why can't we ever compromise in this great country of ours?

have a strict licensing policy but also have a lottery that rejected people could occasionally win the right to bypass the license????????
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

orbister: Warthog: Every life is sacred, and we go to great lengths to protect the unborn.  But the moment they come out, they're on their own.

Similarly there are many people who think that the life of a one day old baby is important but argue that it's mother should have the right to kill it (or have it killed) for any reason or none until an instant before birth.


False equivalence is false, and the elective post-viability abortion "for any reason" chestnut is tired.  Anyone who believes the one day old child is important is likely going to believe that a healthy fetus which could be delivered rather than aborted should be delivered.

Late third trimester abortions are in practice undertaken either to save the life of the mother or to address catastrophic developmental challenges in the fetus that are contrary to living a normal life.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

talkertopc: aagrajag: We license people to fish; we license people to drive; we require certifications even for hairdressers to ensure that they understand that it is necessary to sanitize their tools between customers, to prevent the transmission of parasites and disease.

And yet these people can reproduce and then neglect, and abuse, and murder their children.

I got nothing against big government, heck I'm a fan, but I do now want the government to have the power to decide which peoples are the right kind to have children. Most peoples would agree that those parents are the wrong kind but what about parents that use marijuana from time to time? Alcohol? FOX News?


I would not qualify under my own proposed rules.

*Any* regulation can be abused to harm particular groups.

Should we not require training and tests to drive because certain groups might try to selectively deny licenses to non-white people, thus impeding their physical and, consequently, socio-economic mobility?

The child abuse that goes on... Almost all of it could be prevented.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

orbister: Similarly there are many people who think that the life of a one day old baby is important but argue that it's mother should have the right to kill it (or have it killed) for any reason or none until an instant before birth.


Hey everyone! I found it! There it is!
 
Karne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

orbister: Warthog: Every life is sacred, and we go to great lengths to protect the unborn.  But the moment they come out, they're on their own.

Similarly there are many people who think that the life of a one day old baby is important but argue that it's mother should have the right to kill it (or have it killed) for any reason or none until an instant before birth.


You kill an embryo, not a baby.
Or should 3 week pregnant ladies being given extra stimulus checks for those embryos? Let me know once you study it out.
 
zang
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: talkertopc: aagrajag: We license people to fish; we license people to drive; we require certifications even for hairdressers to ensure that they understand that it is necessary to sanitize their tools between customers, to prevent the transmission of parasites and disease.

And yet these people can reproduce and then neglect, and abuse, and murder their children.

I got nothing against big government, heck I'm a fan, but I do now want the government to have the power to decide which peoples are the right kind to have children. Most peoples would agree that those parents are the wrong kind but what about parents that use marijuana from time to time? Alcohol? FOX News?

Why can't we ever compromise in this great country of ours?

have a strict licensing policy but also have a lottery that rejected people could occasionally win the right to bypass the license????????


We should make it like immigration.  Paperwork for some, lottery for others, but if you have a million bucks you can skip the line.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zang: waxbeans: talkertopc: aagrajag: We license people to fish; we license people to drive; we require certifications even for hairdressers to ensure that they understand that it is necessary to sanitize their tools between customers, to prevent the transmission of parasites and disease.

And yet these people can reproduce and then neglect, and abuse, and murder their children.

I got nothing against big government, heck I'm a fan, but I do now want the government to have the power to decide which peoples are the right kind to have children. Most peoples would agree that those parents are the wrong kind but what about parents that use marijuana from time to time? Alcohol? FOX News?

Why can't we ever compromise in this great country of ours?

have a strict licensing policy but also have a lottery that rejected people could occasionally win the right to bypass the license????????

We should make it like immigration.  Paperwork for some, lottery for others, but if you have a million bucks you can skip the line.


Actually I'm down with that. With one tiny addendum
Each purchased entry should gift 100 to needy people world wide.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RatBomb: [Fark user image 850x290]


"Toddlerectomy" is when all the Todds are kicked out of the fraternity.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: talkertopc: aagrajag: We license people to fish; we license people to drive; we require certifications even for hairdressers to ensure that they understand that it is necessary to sanitize their tools between customers, to prevent the transmission of parasites and disease.

And yet these people can reproduce and then neglect, and abuse, and murder their children.

I got nothing against big government, heck I'm a fan, but I do now want the government to have the power to decide which peoples are the right kind to have children. Most peoples would agree that those parents are the wrong kind but what about parents that use marijuana from time to time? Alcohol? FOX News?

Why can't we ever compromise in this great country of ours?

have a strict licensing policy but also have a lottery that rejected people could occasionally win the right to bypass the license????????


That sounds like some shiat a lottochild would say.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
About 1-2 mcg/kg. For surgery. Why?
 
