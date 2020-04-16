 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Let's hope those scrunchies aren't being used to pull her hair back   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

1735 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2020 at 5:50 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
twittertrendsdepressme.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I just want to make sure we are here to see some T&A and don't really give a shiate about these people.  With NuFark and all, maybe COVID19 is having us return to better days here on NuFark.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Im looking forward to seeing her on the new season of "Herpes Peninsula".
 
uudd [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Influencer" AH sh*t
 
blurr_grrl
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Even 10 pounds overweight I still look good in a 'bikini' bottom whose straps are pulled up to my schnoobs and really too small for me in the first place.

/lots of girls do this

/attention wh@re jpeg?
 
invictus2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im looking forward to seeing her on the new season of "Herpes Peninsula".


not, chlamydia cove?

syphilis sands?

or
aids archipelago?
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

blurr_grrl: Even 10 pounds overweight I still look good in a 'bikini' bottom whose straps are pulled up to my schnoobs and really too small for me in the first place.

/lots of girls do this

/attention wh@re jpeg?


Prove it.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I prefer the #boutinela girls bikinis
Quality!!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

blurr_grrl: Even 10 pounds overweight I still look good in a 'bikini' bottom whose straps are pulled up to my schnoobs and really too small for me in the first place.


Me too.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You mean instagram photos aren't 100% legit.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

blurr_grrl: Even 10 pounds overweight I still look good in a 'bikini' bottom whose straps are pulled up to my schnoobs and really too small for me in the first place.

/lots of girls do this

/attention wh@re jpeg?


Well Canada so only 3 days a year.😜
 
blurr_grrl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Prove it.

I knew it ... tee hee
 
Birnone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This makes me wonder how many other models are using tricks like this to look better.
 
ocelot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Her belly button looks like it has a growing lava come.
 
ocelot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dome I typed dome
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What scrunchie?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.