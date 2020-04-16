 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   "I'll put $1000 on 10 million people dying from coronavirus, please. Also, $500 on a giant meteor killing us all in the next 10 years. Thank you very much"   (nypost.com) divider line
9
    More: Sick, Casino, Gambling, Sick illegal gambling sites, Poker, number of daily COVID-19 cases, Bookmaker, Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, New Paper  
•       •       •

887 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 16 Apr 2020 at 10:17 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drop 100 grand on the over and go downtown and cut power to the big hospitals.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
take the under...6 feet under
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Will they be going by the CDC/WHO numbers or Trump's numbers?
 
shaggai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, since this is over the internet, we can see how many bets are coming in from Washington, DC.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Deadpools.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Giant Meteor is under "orbit-in-place" restrictions out in the Kuiper Belt until at least May 1st.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm still concerned about Southern Hemisphere. That could get us there.  But I'm very glad the northern half hasn't gone there.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
THIS IS NOT A DRILL...BIT, okay, it's a bit.
techquila.co.inView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How ya gonna collect on the meteor when everyone dead?
Chinese ghost money?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.