 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   The coronavirus pandemic has been good for dictators as they ruthlessly clamp down, seize power and rule by decree, but enough about NYC co-op boards   (nypost.com) divider line
7
    More: Obvious, Lawsuit, New York City, House, Upper East Side, Building, Cooperative, Judge, Golf  
•       •       •

452 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2020 at 2:35 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Our building took the lead on this," says Christine Schott Ledes, a New Yorker who is weathering the COVID-19 storm in Palm Beach co-op Harbour House. "Upper income areas are generally better educated, and we took precautions earlier."

Really? By bringing the plague from one state to another? That's smarter?

President of the Influencer Association? That's your job? Wonder how that's gonna work out after this disastrous time in history.

I believe many people who were foolish enough to go into debt to have the next purse or perfume that is being 'influenced' by those types have just had their rude awakening when the credit card bill showed up and they have no way to pay it.

As far as being more educated b/c of her zip code? I know many people who work along side of me who will make it thru this and have hope that their financial recovery is going to be difficult, but do-able.

With more than 240K combined followers on Instagram, Christine Schott Ledesis president of the American Influencer Association which aims to create a trade organization for social media influencers and help bring better standards and practices to this "wild west" of an industry. As founder of Elite Celebrities PR - a division of Elite Model Management, under the legendary Monique Pillard, she has worked with such supermodels as Paulina Porizkova and Iman, and launched the careers of Lauren Bush Lauren and Amanda Hearst. Moving into the social media influencer space, Schott Ledes now works with such influencers as @JeremyFragrance - the leading fragrance influencer in the world.  Having previously worked for such publications as SHAPE, MADEMOISELLE, PRESTIGE, BEAUTY FASHION & Cosmetic World,shenow edits The Beauty Influencers and This Week with George Ledes - the highly popular newsletter she co-founded with her husband, George Ledes, a veteran in the prestige beauty and fragrance industries.
 
guestguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The real question is: has this been good for dicktaters?

Fark user imageView Full Size


It looks kinda sad to me...
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fancy HOAs vs. people willfully disregarding quarantine rules in the worst-hit part of the country.

In this one instance, I'm rooting for the virus.
 
Blaarrg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The ruling class Americans deserve.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: "Our building took the lead on this," says Christine Schott Ledes, a New Yorker who is weathering the COVID-19 storm in Palm Beach co-op Harbour House. "Upper income areas are generally better educated, and we took precautions earlier."

Really? By bringing the plague from one state to another? That's smarter?

President of the Influencer Association? That's your job? Wonder how that's gonna work out after this disastrous time in history.

I believe many people who were foolish enough to go into debt to have the next purse or perfume that is being 'influenced' by those types have just had their rude awakening when the credit card bill showed up and they have no way to pay it.

As far as being more educated b/c of her zip code? I know many people who work along side of me who will make it thru this and have hope that their financial recovery is going to be difficult, but do-able.

With more than 240K combined followers on Instagram, Christine Schott Ledesis president of the American Influencer Association which aims to create a trade organization for social media influencers and help bring better standards and practices to this "wild west" of an industry. As founder of Elite Celebrities PR - a division of Elite Model Management, under the legendary Monique Pillard, she has worked with such supermodels as Paulina Porizkova and Iman, and launched the careers of Lauren Bush Lauren and Amanda Hearst. Moving into the social media influencer space, Schott Ledes now works with such influencers as @JeremyFragrance - the leading fragrance influencer in the world.  Having previously worked for such publications as SHAPE, MADEMOISELLE, PRESTIGE, BEAUTY FASHION & Cosmetic World,shenow edits The Beauty Influencers and This Week with George Ledes - the highly popular newsletter she co-founded with her husband, George Ledes, a veteran in the prestige beauty and fragrance industries.


That's the beauty of the "wild west" in an emerging industry. It doesn't take long for a group of assholes to get together who try to take control and regulate it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Goof
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.