(Metro)   British painter claims that smoking protects people from coronavirus. So, who are we supposed to believe: a painter or countless medical experts? It's a tough one   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, within that group of "countless medical experts" you have obvious, clear divisions on some very basic facts concerning what might protect or even stop COVID-19. For example, the widespread disagreements about the effectiveness of some malaria medications. So you're very far from anything approaching 100 percent agreement within that group. Whereas this painter's theory has 100 percent support from its population. If you had one shot to bet $1 million in a casino, which would you pick -- the game that gave you something in the range of 50/50 odds, or the game that guaranteed you a 100 percent chance of winning?

Logic will always get you to the correct answer.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who's the bigger dumbass? The painter for saying it or the editor of this stupid rag for publishing his uninformed views and giving the painter's idiocy wide readership.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I heard zinc cures it"
Fark user imageView Full Size

/he really said this
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Plenty of idiots believe a failed businessman who probably is educated then that painter.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hooker with a Penis: Plenty of idiots believe a failed businessman who probably is educated then that painter.


*less educated

/damnit
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It will keep you 6 feet away from everyone else.
 
lefty248
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Someone should tweet that smoking pot protects you from COVID-19. Might be able to trick the moron, who currently occupies the Oval Office, to legalize it nationally.
 
yanoosh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Goes back to that old T Zone theory where Dr's were recommending smoking.
 
lindseyp [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
https://twitter.com/KlausKblog/status​/​1249048902495592450
 
