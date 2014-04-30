 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Ma'am angry after handyman leaves his big van near her window (damn), says it ruined her evening plan and he should carry the can. Sure, Jan   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
1123 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2020 at 5:20 PM



SumoJeb
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
new low of my quarantine. I read that farking article.
 
Wesdog
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
People who live in cities don't get to complain about other people being everywhere and all the times those other people inconvenience them.

Move into a rural area if you don't want to be around people and having to put up with them also living their lives and going about their day.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Surely you can't be serious, subby?

carboncostume.comView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That is some serious Karening right there.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wesdog: Move into a rural area if you don't want to be around people and having to put up with them also living their lives and going about their day.


That doesn't stop them...
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What we really need;

What we really deserve;

A Karentine.
 
db2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Whoa Black Betty
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

phishrace: Surely you can't be serious, subby?

[carboncostume.com image 850x523]


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Burchill
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is everything getting greenlit now?
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
came for "no ma'am"
guess i will have to just do it myself

disjointedthinking.jeffhughes.caView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: That is some serious Karening right there.


AIBU to suggest that Karening, with outbreaks of Beckying, is what they do? YTM.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Burchill: Is everything getting greenlit now?


Oh god no, you should see how many caturday links were rejected in the last hour alone.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought maybe she was back in the news again:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The English: raising small-mindedness and petty arguments to an art form since forever.
 
boozehat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
More like:  
Fark user imageView Full Size


QaD
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did somebody plagiarize an article from The Onion?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Horsehockey. She's pissed he didn't come over and clean her pipes like he promised.
 
0100010
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Abner!  Come here!"
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Handyman's Big Van is the name of my REO-Speedwagon cover band.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Did somebody plagiarize an article from The Onion?


You could do worse.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Burchill: Is everything getting greenlit now?


Join TF and find out!1
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In America we slash tires.
Grow a set, Karen.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think there is an old Russian saying about this. I may get it wrong, but I pretty sure it's something like "toughshiatski"
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: jjorsett: Did somebody plagiarize an article from The Onion?

You could do worse.


Kitten Thinks Of Nothing But Murder All Day
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ now  
Speaking of Jan, that's her at the end with the Mac 10

Great film.

https://ew.com/article/2014/04/30/blu​e​-ruin-eve-plumb-jan-brady/
 
