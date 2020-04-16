 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Iran's navy is not practicing social distancing   (nbcnews.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, Iran, United States Coast Guard, Pakistan, U.S. Navy, United Arab Emirates, United States, Persian Gulf, Iraq War  
•       •       •

803 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2020 at 1:21 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Been going on a long while. Iran has failed to goad the US into doing something stupid. So far.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is not the kind of testing we need right now.
 
Gooch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't taunt the Orange dynamite monkey
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A Grady White with a 50 cal mounted in the bow.

Much Navy. Very float.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So it was the Iranian Navy that bought my dads old boat. Man, we had some good times on that thing. Tubing, skiing, fishing, theres a lot of love on board so I hope they treat her right.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Miami Vice is showing reruns now? Cool.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Or else what, they'll sink one of their own ships?
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: Been going on a long while. Iran has failed to goad the US into doing something stupid. So far.


Nah, those coronavirus exposed sailors are going to do something very dumb very soon.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's funny when the sacrificial tripwire in the consumer-grade motorboat acts tough.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: It's funny when the sacrificial tripwire in the consumer-grade motorboat acts tough.

[Fark user image 773x297]


I especially like his little life vest. I guess he picked that up at the Academy in downtown Tehran before hitting the marina. I wonder if he had help getting the trailer down the boat ramp.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
BOOM.
Threat eliminated.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: So it was the Iranian Navy that bought my dads old boat. Man, we had some good times on that thing. Tubing, skiing, fishing, theres a lot of love on board so I hope they treat her right.


She left you and your Dad, get over it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
might as well use those airzooka things to shoot coughs at them.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: It's funny when the sacrificial tripwire in the consumer-grade motorboat acts tough.

[Fark user image 773x297]


If you zoom out, you can see the Sea-Tow membership sticker on the console.
 
EvilElecBlanket [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope at least one sailor mooned them.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

H31N0US: A Grady White with a 50 cal mounted in the bow.

Much Navy. Very float.


I was gonna say...we ought to be able take 'em if the navy consists of the boat the captain bought for his family to fish and ski with.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When did they get an upgrade to motor boats?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


You know... the headline should have been "Iran motorboats the US Navy".   I like that better.  :)
 
Mukster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
just broadcast POTUS briefings on loudspeakers - that'll drive them away.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: Been going on a long while. Iran has failed to goad the US into doing something stupid. So far.


Don't taunt the orange monkey.

But this is exactly what we should expect under his "leadership".  We're in the middle of a crisis and Trump is flailing his arms so China feels free to send an aircraft where we would not like it to be and even Iran is going to test us because seriously, what is Trump gonna do?

Impose more sanctions?  We've already got the sanctions on Iran turned up to 11.

But 12 would be one higher.

Trump should send a bumper sticker along with our stimulus checks:

Fark user imageView Full Size


That would totally put Iran in its place.
After all, it worked back in 1979, didn't it?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: It's funny when the sacrificial tripwire in the consumer-grade motorboat acts tough.

[Fark user image 773x297]


I dunno, he wagged his finger at us and suffered zero consequences...i also don't think it is called 'acting tough' when he is 100% aware there are about a dozen armaments that could turn him into various fine pastes targeting him as he does it too.

Know who acts tough?  ITG's talking shiat from behind a consumer grade keyboard.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Iranian vessels come dangerously close to U.S. military ships, says navy"

Dangerous for whom? The two poor bastards in the repurposed consumer grade leisure craft, the US sailors in an armored cruiser 100 times its size, or the world's population should this little non-story succeed in escalating conflict in the region?

I know Donnie Dumbass is in desperate need of something to distract the voting populace from how poorly he's led the country this year, but he's gonna have to pull some strings with the Republican Guard to have them up their sabre rattling game a little more for anyone to take this seriously.

Just sayin.
 
JNowe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: BigNumber12: It's funny when the sacrificial tripwire in the consumer-grade motorboat acts tough.

[Fark user image 773x297]

I especially like his little life vest. I guess he picked that up at the Academy in downtown Tehran before hitting the marina. I wonder if he had help getting the trailer down the boat ramp.


The orange really stands out in the debris, so you can easily locate your navy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Beatles / Yellow Submarine (Buddhist monk cover) / Kossan
Youtube QLELtdrRyhs
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: Been going on a long while. Iran has failed to goad the US into doing something stupid. So far.



You mean, not including Trump assassinating that Iranian general dude?
 
dywed88
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meh, nothing new. This has been happening for decades with various militaries, US and soviet aircraft player "I'm not touching you" on a regular basis throughout the Cold War.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.