 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Stimulus checks are being spent on dildos, tigers, guns and stripper poles. Just another Friday night   (nypost.com) divider line
22
    More: Amusing, Money, Credit card, Stimulus checks, Cheque, Payment, impulse buys, good use, stimulus check  
•       •       •

209 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2020 at 9:01 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
List fails without alcohol.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Haha, wait till they run out of money.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How'd the Post get my CC statement..?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So....about that rent?
-Sorry. Do you take dildos?

/I am completely unsurprised.
//It's the stock buybacks of poor people
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ultimately it's a great thing that that money is being spent in recirculated into the economy, so I don't care if they spend it on dildos and strippers. I'd only be concerned if the money was being stashed away in offshore savings accounts or used to buy back stock.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I put mine directly into emergency savings for when I eventually get laid off.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Shoot, a fella' could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I plan on buying a massive quantity of pot with mine.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
America Fark Yea!
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oblig.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And yet other articles state its being spent on gas, food, and rent. Journalism, who knew?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Slightly used jet ski here I come.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dildos and tigers and guns! Oh my!
 
Comic Book Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Shoot, a fella' could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff.


Sorry friend, Vegas is closed.  Stripper out front should've told ya.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: I plan on buying a massive quantity of pot with mine.


If only. Instead, I get to spend mine on a Dr. Nostril's Liver Punishment upgrade kit.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
dildo "stimulus" check.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm spending all the money at banggood.com to help support the American economy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: f only. Instead, I get to spend mine on a Dr. Nostril's Liver Punishment upgrade kit.


I kid, I can't go out to buy pot where I am.

/secretly wishes it were legal in this state...
 
Abox
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well this is awkward...some folks in my group at work qualify and some don't.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And thats just how the US senate is spending their checks
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nick Nostril: steklo: I plan on buying a massive quantity of pot with mine.

If only. Instead, I get to spend mine on a Dr. Nostril's Liver Punishment upgrade kit.


I was doing a price comparison on Cabernet to go with a porterhouse about a month ago and I suddenly thought "Wait, if I'm gonna die from this, I'm getting the good stuff."  I think it was the most I've ever paid retail for a bottle. Can't remember the label.  It was much better that the swill I usually buy.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.