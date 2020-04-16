 Skip to content
(CNBC) Well, Drew's boned (cnbc.com)
    World Health Organization, Alcoholism, Ethanol, Alcohol, Domestic violence, Tuberculosis, Alcoholic beverage  
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Drinking alcohol can increase the risk of catching Covid-19 and governments around the world should limit access during coronavirus lockdowns, the World Health Organization said late Tuesday.


SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On this one point I choose to believe our President Donald Jackoff Trump. The virus will disappear like magic in a few days so I can keep drinking.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah but I also heard smoking makes you LESS likely to get it so make sure to do both
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm using this time at home to get in better shape. So it's working out in the garage every morning, eating right every meal, and a bike ride or walk at dusk.  I know we all are going to cope with this in our own way but try, if you can, to do something good for your body.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Farkers are just practicing herd immunity.
 
EvilElecBlanket [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
This really will be the end of Fark.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Alcohol may be bad when you have the virus, but most of us are quite busy working on not having the virus, and many of us are happier for the comforts alcohol provides us during that endeavor.

It is after 5 p.m. somewhere.
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

omg bbq: I'm using this time at home to get in better shape. So it's working out in the garage every morning, eating right every meal, and a bike ride or walk at dusk.  I know we all are going to cope with this in our own way but try, if you can, to do something good for your body.


I haven't stopped drinking, but I am exercising more.  I've been getting around an hour of exercise a day in 10 or 15 minute bursts.  A much less ambitious version of this.  https://beaumiles.com/films/a-​mile-an-​hour/
 
bigdanc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

omg bbq: I'm using this time at home to get in better shape. So it's working out in the garage every morning, eating right every meal, and a bike ride or walk at dusk.  I know we all are going to cope with this in our own way but try, if you can, to do something good for your body.


That's exactly what I'm doing.  I'm down quite a few lbs since this started and it doesn't hurt to walk anymore, but damn I miss bbq:).
 
jfclark27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You wanna get defunded? Because that's how you get defunded!
 
shiny dagmar [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

omg bbq: I'm using this time at home to get in better shape. So it's working out in the garage every morning, eating right every meal, and a bike ride or walk at dusk.  I know we all are going to cope with this in our own way but try, if you can, to do something good for your body.


I drank a lot for the first few days of the lockdown then decided that wasn't how I wanted to live my summer so I've knocked that off, along with vaping and snacking. When corona comes for me I'll be miserable but at least I'll be healthy.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So I've likely not been exposed and I'm likely not asymptomatic?
Because I drink a case a day and assumed this cough was c19 or heart failure.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you scraped the top two or three layers of the World Health Organization's bureaucracy, just to get rid of the entrenched bunch of wannabe aristocrats, you'd improve the entire organization 1000% and at the same time slash their coats so much they wouldn't notice Trump's funding cut.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Costsgoddammitsomuch why does Fark's mobile code and autocarrot have that weird synergy where it constantly replaces correctly spelled and appropriate words with some other random crap?
 
awruk!
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, alcohol disinfects, right?

So you just need to drink the real alcohol, not the watered down stuff...

whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: [Fark user image 850x772]


Science. How does it work?
 
baorao
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You hear that blacks and Latinos? While we're on the subject, we need some help us negotiating our PPE contracts. Downward. Which group can handle that?
 
nijika
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ok; the quiet reason liquor stores are still open are a few.

1) If you are a dedicated alcoholic, withdrawal can kill you under the wrong circumstances.
2) It can kill people around you if you become violent because of that withdrawal, even if you're not a full-blown alkie and you're just a massive asshole who functions better when drunk.

So they're open to maintain the social order.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whatshisname: AngryDragon: [Fark user image 850x772]

Science. How does it work?


Seeing as this was 10 days before China locked down 20 million people and the average incubation rate for COVID is 14 days I'm guessing that I know better than both the Chinese government and the WHO.

To be fair though, math is hard.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That KY Girl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

omg bbq: I'm using this time at home to get in better shape. So it's working out in the garage every morning, eating right every meal, and a bike ride or walk at dusk.  I know we all are going to cope with this in our own way but try, if you can, to do something good for your body.


Username doesn't check
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

On-Farkin-On: omg bbq: I'm using this time at home to get in better shape. So it's working out in the garage every morning, eating right every meal, and a bike ride or walk at dusk.  I know we all are going to cope with this in our own way but try, if you can, to do something good for your body.

I haven't stopped drinking, but I am exercising more.  I've been getting around an hour of exercise a day in 10 or 15 minute bursts.  A much less ambitious version of this.  https://beaumiles.com/films/a-m​ile-an-hour/


Oh god just thinking about doing a task like this makes my legs hurt.  Good on him.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I can't go to the beach to save grandma, you drinks can hop in the wagon a bit...
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bigdanc: omg bbq: I'm using this time at home to get in better shape. So it's working out in the garage every morning, eating right every meal, and a bike ride or walk at dusk.  I know we all are going to cope with this in our own way but try, if you can, to do something good for your body.

That's exactly what I'm doing.  I'm down quite a few lbs since this started and it doesn't hurt to walk anymore, but damn I miss bbq:).


i never get past the "it hurts to walk" stage.  Something wrong with how my muscles get better after a workout. Even in great shape it hurts just to be there.  Being fat and lazy FEELS great but who wants to feel great?
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: If I can't go to the beach to save grandma, you drinks can hop in the wagon a bit...


The people who bought really nice houses in really shiatty areas are sure having their victory lap right now.  I dated a woman in Solana beach San Diego and she lived in a tiny one room appt for $2000 a month, but she could cross the parking lot and be in the ocean every morning.   Not much good that is now.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So basically, we are doing the Spanish Flu, Great Depression, and Prohibition all at once.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
AngryDragon:  Seeing as this was 10 days before China locked down 20 million people and the average incubation rate for COVID is 14 days I'm guessing ...

No, you're working from a delusional vantage as many Farkers were all through January and February when asserting "containment" in China had "failed" while howling locking people in their apartments with welded metal if necessary was authoritarian terror an not simply a preventative measure of an enforced quarantine, a desperate measure of social-distancing to put out the raging fire of infections that was Wuhan at the time.

Lockdown is a non-technical term designed to limit comprehension of a topic to a binary character. Lockdown is a non-technical term with a currency in fictional accounts of penal systems. The irony that its usage is parroted by the 4th Estate by a culture of university educated giving journalism practice is a tragedy.

Argue all you like, per capita, federal promulgation and the Press' complicity to serve a segmented market surveyed and supported by demographic exploitation has resulted in a greater number of deaths than any matter of what animal where started in what lab, wet-market, or other narrative, to continue an agenda of transferring accountability.

Cheers.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Repeat
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They've turned us all into fat helpless servants of the filthy rich, they had better not try taking the drugs away from us.

Besides, everyone would just get them anyway, just like they always have.  And since booze and pot are such money makers--yeah, they're not going anywhere.

/have any of the states shut their pot stores down?  Because that stuff is technically a prescribed drug for a lot of people.
//Don't look at me, I'm just a victim here (Smokes a bowl.)
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does it affect my chances of spreading it to someone else? No? Then shut the fark up.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In my experience as a full-blown alcoholic, and I have a LOT, drinking with any flu or cold makes it worse.

But then, as a full-blown alcoholic, not drinking makes it worse, too.

This guy knows:

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats - S.O.B. - Later... with Jools Holland - BBC Two
Youtube 2_pqOJt7gE8
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Repeat


Oops

/The other link went red
//Nevermind
 
ensign_noname
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This s..t is about to get all Mad Max real quick.

AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

buravirgil: AngryDragon:  Seeing as this was 10 days before China locked down 20 million people and the average incubation rate for COVID is 14 days I'm guessing ...

No, you're working from a delusional vantage as many Farkers were all through January and February when asserting "containment" in China had "failed" while howling locking people in their apartments with welded metal if necessary was authoritarian terror an not simply a preventative measure of an enforced quarantine, a desperate measure of social-distancing to put out the raging fire of infections that was Wuhan at the time.

Lockdown is a non-technical term designed to limit comprehension of a topic to a binary character. Lockdown is a non-technical term with a currency in fictional accounts of penal systems. The irony that its usage is parroted by the 4th Estate by a culture of university educated giving journalism practice is a tragedy.

Argue all you like, per capita, federal promulgation and the Press' complicity to serve a segmented market surveyed and supported by demographic exploitation has resulted in a greater number of deaths than any matter of what animal where started in what lab, wet-market, or other narrative, to continue an agenda of transferring accountability.

Cheers.


Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
First they're telling us our alcohol has to be 60% or greater and now they're telling us it'll make things worse. Which is it?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wait. Someone find beach guy that said if I get it, I get it, is he sick?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd be interested to know how alcohol consumption compares to being fat and having a bunch of weight-related preexisting conditions as a risk factor. Guessing it's comparatively minimal, since there are plenty of news stories about people with preexisting health issues dying at higher rates from coronavirus, and none that I've seen about drinkers dying at higher rates.

But of course, this isn't going to stop moralists looking for an excuse to advocate for prohibition, nevermind the psychological impacts of taking away booze when we're all stuck inside, or the impacts on actual alcoholics who are physically addicted to alcohol.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

omg bbq: i never get past the "it hurts to walk" stage.  Something wrong with how my muscles get better after a workout. Even in great shape it hurts just to be there.  Being fat and lazy FEELS great but who wants to feel great?


I work out so much that if I stop hurting, I know I'm not getting enough exercise.  If I stop feeling "worked out", I get so stiff that I know I have to do some serious exercise to get back to normal flexibility, which is pretty good, and not like most women my age.  But you have to do that shiat every other day, and if you're old, every day is better.

I know people exercise very regulated and count everything and how much time, but I've always just listened to my body (used to be an athlete) and say that THIS is the standard of how I want to feel, and then make myself do it.  I've been getting slacker since I got old and have no dog anymore, but I still know that if you can keep it moving and don't take too many days off, your body will start preferring it and you start to hate that sluggish, soft feeling.  Your body prefers to move, and it's just because of our shiatty  personal habits that we turned into slugs.  You have to fight all of it, and it does pay off.

And it's good for depression, I am dependent on frequent exercise just for that reason.  I could  walk 10 miles into the woods to kill myself, then decide not to do it once I got to a nice place like that.  Just keep moving.....

/It's 25 degrees out and the wind is blowing.   Dammit.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

omg bbq: bigdanc: omg bbq: I'm using this time at home to get in better shape. So it's working out in the garage every morning, eating right every meal, and a bike ride or walk at dusk.  I know we all are going to cope with this in our own way but try, if you can, to do something good for your body.

That's exactly what I'm doing.  I'm down quite a few lbs since this started and it doesn't hurt to walk anymore, but damn I miss bbq:).

i never get past the "it hurts to walk" stage.  Something wrong with how my muscles get better after a workout. Even in great shape it hurts just to be there.  Being fat and lazy FEELS great but who wants to feel great?


You might try getting more protein.
 
