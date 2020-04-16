 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Perth Australia's light shows thanking front-line workers are bringing out the UFO nutters   (9news.com.au) divider line
Ben Enya
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nutters was my adult film stage name.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it was aliens
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Air Knifey-Spooney
 
GungFu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ohhhh, Aussie fancy-pants there!
We like to do it simple and cheap in Glasgow, Scotland (where the real Perth is).
thescottishsun.co.ukView Full Size
 
Reverend J
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I know people from Perth and this does not surprise me.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A light show in support of front line workers put on by a Perth lighting company reportedly had some people worried about UFOs.

The list of things that worry these idiots about UFOs is a long one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
