(Fox 4 KC)   Pastor accidentally gives online sermon with FB filters on, is the most realistic sermon in centuries   (fox4kc.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pastor gets thousands of atheists to watch sermon.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Accidently" my ass. He stole the idea from the Italian priest's honest mistake a few weeks ago.

Priest streams Mass during coronavirus lockdown - with Facebook filters on

Christianity, where lying and is ok as long as it fills the collection plate.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: "Accidently" my ass. He stole the idea from the Italian priest's honest mistake a few weeks ago.

Priest streams Mass during coronavirus lockdown - with Facebook filters on

Christianity, where lying and is ok as long as it fills the collection plate.


I think he's about the fourth or fifth, pastor/priest to accidentally leave the filters on
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Pastor gets thousands of atheists to watch sermon.


A sermon is as good as the man who gives it. Even atheists should listen to one now and then, if it's done by a man of good intentions.

I like listening to utopian ideals. Star Trek, Kingdom of Heaven, Walden Two, it can all be inspirational, interesting stuff.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: "Accidently" my ass. He stole the idea from the Italian priest's honest mistake a few weeks ago.

Priest streams Mass during coronavirus lockdown - with Facebook filters on

Christianity, where lying and is ok as long as it fills the collection plate.


That's a bit of a harsh reaction to a silly publicity stunt.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christianity, the only job where people don't think twice about grown men trying to get children to come over.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LMAO OMG what a hilarious, accidental blunder. It's sooo funny that he accidentally left the filters on and didn't realize it! LOLOLOLOLOL
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I accidentally smoked a bowl and rubbed one out this morning. Oops.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I only use my phone to look at pictures of dogs wearing monocles is it even that "easy" to "accidentally" leave filters on?
 
weapon13
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

40 degree day: PreMortem: "Accidently" my ass. He stole the idea from the Italian priest's honest mistake a few weeks ago.

Priest streams Mass during coronavirus lockdown - with Facebook filters on

Christianity, where lying and is ok as long as it fills the collection plate.

That's a bit of a harsh reaction to a silly publicity stunt.


Then why say it was 'accidental'?

Also, as I don't use filters, how does one leave the filters on accidentally?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And in the Book of Luke we see that he did have the faith and did enter the trench of the Deathstar with full faith and R2D2.  And that other guy who was nearly there did not have the faith and was blasted from the trench.  And when Luke did call out for more shields, God and R2D2 did provideth except in the video game where you never get another shield from R2D2 even though Luke asks for it on Level One and Level Two and maybe Level Three.   I don't know for I have never gotten past those fireballs of Level 3.
 
Ecobuckeye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

40 degree day: PreMortem: "Accidently" my ass. He stole the idea from the Italian priest's honest mistake a few weeks ago.

Priest streams Mass during coronavirus lockdown - with Facebook filters on

Christianity, where lying and is ok as long as it fills the collection plate.

That's a bit of a harsh reaction to a silly publicity stunt.


What the world needs now is more religious publicity stunts
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
WTF is an FB filter?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mi-go amigo: WTF is an FB filter?


"FB" is what the kids these days are calling Facial Bukake
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

starsrift: ZAZ: Pastor gets thousands of atheists to watch sermon.

A sermon is as good as the man who gives it. Even atheists should listen to one now and then, if it's done by a man of good intentions.

I like listening to utopian ideals. Star Trek, Kingdom of Heaven, Walden Two, it can all be inspirational, interesting stuff.


I agree. I am not a dogmatic atheist. I have been to church many times, and although I generally think I could preach a better sermon myself, I appreciate an honest and earnest try.  You know what they say:  keep your friends close and your enemies closer. I am also fond of church bells (like lawnmowers, they are best in the middle distance) and church architeture and windows.  I like to say that I would be an atheist even if I knew gods and goddesses were real. They're none of our business and we are none of theirs.

Bugger off! Keep your divine noses out of human business and we will leave you unmolested to go about yours.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This pastor looks like one of the good uns. Not a fundamentalist, a mainstream evangelical, all about decent community and family values.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mi-go amigo: WTF is an FB filter?


It's a device for ruining family photographs because there's not enough people in them nowadays to be able to count on "that guy". I hope it is reversible. Some of the best photographs on my Facebook wall have piggy snouts or cat ears.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If his Mother really said he did it accidentally, I believe her.

Also, never underestimate the power of stupidity and carelessness. Not everything is a conspiracy. 99% of the weird stuff is chance.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Mi-go amigo: WTF is an FB filter?

"FB" is what the kids these days are calling Facial Bukake


My favorite flavor of bukkake!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Mi-go amigo: WTF is an FB filter?

"FB" is what the kids these days are calling Facial Bukake

My favorite flavor of bukkake!


You spelling it correctly speaks words to your craft
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He accidentally the whole thing!
 
