(Fox News)   Woman accidentally tans "adidas" onto her hock during coronavirus lockdown   (foxnews.com) divider line
Wookie_Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All Day I Dream About Sex
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well it has finally happened Foxnews is now the Daily Mail.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Lord, that's gotta hurt!
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 /// slashies?
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wookie_Jesus: All Day I Dream About Sex
6.9.0


Korn for the win.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"accidentally"

Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Narrator: She didn't.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
can't she just rub on more fake tan and fix this 'problem'
 
snoproblem
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There's branding, and then there's branding!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lol, when I was a kid a friend had a red, white and blue striped speedo and after a day in the sun his butt had a striped tan.
 
huntercr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hmmm... lets see... England.... Ad-masquerading-as-news capital of the word. Check.
Article citing someone with no details you would normally pick up from an actual interview, which means if it's not an ad, they just scraped it. Check
Time wasting filler posing as human interest story... Check.I think we're done here.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

petec: can't she just rub on more fake tan and fix this 'problem'


Just put on a pair of pants.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
HAM HOCKS
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hock? Does that mean "ass"?

/ not clicking the Faux link
 
