(Guardian)   Family recreates fifteen hour flight from the comfort of their living room. Bonus: No guitars got broken   (theguardian.com) divider line
30
•       •       •

blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooo, who's bringing the booze to my seat?
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's cute. good for them!
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he bangs the babysitter, is it still considered the Mile High Club?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They couldn't go on their vacation, so they recreated the worst aspect of it?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The flight was diverted to Munich in order to remove the youngest child for making racist comments to a flight attendant (UPS driver).
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they bring a crying baby?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see they decided to fly business class.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That food looks too appetizing to be airline food.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst.

Staycation.

Ever.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow! It's really awesome that there are so many great ideas out there for how to entertain yourself during the lockdown. Maybe I should send them a list.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they put dead fish under a seat for the guy who takes off his shoes?
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet again, Japan leads the world in "Why would you do that?"

https://www.independent.co.uk/travel/​n​ews-and-advice/first-airlines-vr-resta​urant-in-flight-dining-experience-firs​t-class-japan-a8217376.html
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In flight entertainment:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in a cul-de-sac--so I am going to keep driving around it, saying "Big Ben,Parliament!" every time I see my house.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad's on the MS Flight Simulator
This is your father and your pilot speaking.  Does anyone know which key raises the landing gear?  We're burning through a lot of fuel with the gear down.  Also, I think a frozen Haitian kid just fell out of the wheel well.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0642398/​

My hubby told me there's an episode of Married with Children with Al taking a one-week Bundy World Tour on his couch. Sounds about right.
 
vtstang66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, you're telling me I can get treated like a criminal, sit in a seat for 15 hours, and eat terrible food without paying hundreds of dollars?? Boy the airlines are really gonna be in trouble when people hear about this!
 
Cardinal Ximenez [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
They don't sound like their jobs would pay that much & I know it said they've been planning for five years but still FTFA: "The family planned a multi-week trip, taking in Germany, France, Italy, a Mediterranean cruise and five weeks in the UK."

That's a serious vacation.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

It_Really_Does_Glisten: That food looks too appetizing to be airline food.


I had the lasagna
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

blatz514: Sooo, who's bringing the booze to my seat?


Hate to break it to you, but they ain't servin' booze on planes right now.

Found this out the hard way a few weeks ago.

Bars in airports are closed, too.

Luckily, the bar in my simulated airplane is wiiiiide open.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did they play the entirety of Desert Bus for their next skit?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What next, a Desert Bus marathon?
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Monkey: Hate to break it to you, but they ain't servin' booze on planes right now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: They don't sound like their jobs would pay that much & I know it said they've been planning for five years but still FTFA: "The family planned a multi-week trip, taking in Germany, France, Italy, a Mediterranean cruise and five weeks in the UK."

That's a serious vacation.


It definitely is. But, I think Australians pack in a big break, if they can. They are so far away from Europe, so they might as well go for it. ... They encourage gap years, as well.

Please don't quote me on this. I'm speculating.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: They don't sound like their jobs would pay that much & I know it said they've been planning for five years but still FTFA: "The family planned a multi-week trip, taking in Germany, France, Italy, a Mediterranean cruise and five weeks in the UK."

That's a serious vacation.

FIVE WEEKS

in the UK alone?!

JFC that's not a vacation that's a gap year.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Hey honey, want to join the mile high club? "
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bondith: They couldn't go on their vacation, so they recreated the worst aspect of it?


Yeah, my thought exactly.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a dick!
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DecemberNitro: Cardinal Ximenez: They don't sound like their jobs would pay that much & I know it said they've been planning for five years but still FTFA: "The family planned a multi-week trip, taking in Germany, France, Italy, a Mediterranean cruise and five weeks in the UK."

That's a serious vacation.

FIVE WEEKS in the UK alone?!

JFC that's not a vacation that's a gap year.


I love how Americans react to the fact that the rest of the world actually gets vacations.

/Ok, 2+ months is a little extreme
//But 4-6 weeks at a go is pretty normal
///I've had to fight to take 3 weeks multiple times, it's my damn vacation time and I'm actually planning to use it TYVM
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Monkey: blatz514: Sooo, who's bringing the booze to my seat?

Hate to break it to you, but they ain't servin' booze on planes right now.

Found this out the hard way a few weeks ago.

Bars in airports are closed, too.

Luckily, the bar in my simulated airplane is wiiiiide open.


I went to wedding in Charleston about this time last year, layover in Chicago. You would have thought someone had told me Santa is real when I discovered you could get your drinks to go and return to your waiting area.

Hey- go easy. I hadn't flown in a couple years and didn't have any layovers (or much time in the airport, really) on my last trip.
 
