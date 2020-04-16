 Skip to content
(CNBC)   France has an aircraft carrier and nearly everyone on board has Covid-19   (cnbc.com) divider line
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 I'm just some rando walking down the street for beer. These numbers are beginning to alarm me. I usually ride a motorcycle and am completely covered. I'd just assumed it be some drunk girl in a Mercedes that ended my life. Now I'm suspicious of everyone.
 
Yoleus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: I'm just some rando walking down the street for beer. These numbers are beginning to alarm me. I usually ride a motorcycle and am completely covered. I'd just assumed it be some drunk girl in a Mercedes that ended my life. Now I'm suspicious of everyone.


I think your odds of surviving are still reasonable if you don't ride your motorcycle through any aircraft carriers
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Man, usually we copy French trends. They could have chosen a better way and time to return the favor.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Yoleus: I think your odds of surviving are still reasonable if you don't ride your motorcycle through any aircraft carriers


Just watch out for SF detectives with a magnum.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Have they surrendered yet?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Trump did this....
 
Cheese eating surrender monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I cough in your general direction.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey, an aircraft carrier full of extremely sick sailors isn't much more effective than an empty one.  Who knew?
 
GhostfacedFiddlah
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can we link to a story instead of an ever-changing list of updates?   The aircraft carrier is 8 stories down for me right now.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby: Nearly everyone
TFA: Nearly half
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh no... France will be surrendering to the virus.  (   ._.)
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fetchez le médecin!

...but seriously, I'd be interested in knowing how some of the sailors are not infected.
 
anfrind
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Time for them to fire the captain and criticize him in front of his former crew.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey!  There's already a meme for that!

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You're not supposed to tell anybody. It's a state secret.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The French armed forces ministry said at least 668 out of the 1,767 marines on the Charles de Gaulle carrier have tested positive for the virus"

Holy shiat, it carries almost 1,800 marines alone?! How many sailors does it carry? It's gotta be wall-to-wall inside there.
 
Cheese eating surrender monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "The French armed forces ministry said at least 668 out of the 1,767 marines on the Charles de Gaulle carrier have tested positive for the virus"

Holy shiat, it carries almost 1,800 marines alone?! How many sailors does it carry? It's gotta be wall-to-wall inside there.


Just like our cars, our marines are much smaller and much more fuel-efficient.

They break down after 2 years or so and the international market is shiat too.
 
OldJames
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
