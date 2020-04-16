 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Here's how the National Guardsmen in Vermont pulled off the construction of a hospital in four days to battle the coronavirus   (theatlantic.com) divider line
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 We need more greenlights from The Atlantic. They're good, is all I'm saying.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I apologise for the double post, but General Honore came down to New Orleans, peeps in tow, and somehow managed to get the horribly damage Charity Hospital up and and running in a matter of days. When asked, his response was,"That's what we do."
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Sadly, Charity was closed, to the chagrin of Honore and, presumably, his soldiers.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You could probably cut that in half with a bunch of Amish farmers.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It speeds things up when the building already exists, but dang, that's still some serious ass-busting work they got done.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: It speeds things up when the building already exists, but dang, that's still some serious ass-busting work they got done.


True. You can usually trust the military when something has to be done in a hurry. In the UK the army and the NHS built a 4,000 bed hospital in nine days.

Timelapse shows ExCeL centre's conversion into coronavirus hospital
Youtube _mesqgyPkpw


At the weekend it only had 19 patients, since the existing London hospitals were actually coping well with virus patients. Which is a good sign. Better to have too many beds than not enough.

/Three other similar emergency hospitals have been built. Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh AFAIK.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Green Mountain Boys kick ass
 
Emposter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
TLDR - they repurposed an existing convention center, then added portable walls.

There's a significant difference between "turning something into a hospital" and "building a hospital."

Anyways, good for them.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Picked up a bunch of Mexicans at Home Depot?

/DNRTFA
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Including the rotating knives?
The Presentation (Monty Python)
Youtube qaOtliuDBtQ
 
