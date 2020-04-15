 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   You've seen people use aircraft evacuation slides casually in the pre-flight safety videos. Here's people using them while motivated   (thedrive.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Aeroflot, Sukhoi, Sukhoi Superjet 100, Yakutia Airlines, Aeroflot pilot Denis Evdokimov, Landing, New footage, destruction of the aircraft  
•       •       •

180 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2020 at 4:30 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Like 1/2 of them had their farking carry-on with them. Can't wait for the selfie video of someone riding down.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Like 1/2 of them had their farking carry-on with them. Can't wait for the selfie video of someone riding down.


Stashed under your seat with medication, passports, money/credit cards, etc., why wouldn't you grab it?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Like 1/2 of them had their farking carry-on with them. Can't wait for the selfie video of someone riding down.

Stashed under your seat with medication, passports, money/credit cards, etc., why wouldn't you grab it?


Because the plane is on fire, you've been instructed to not bring it during every briefing at the beginning of every flight you've ever taken, because it makes it take longer to get out of the burning plane.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: lindalouwho: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Like 1/2 of them had their farking carry-on with them. Can't wait for the selfie video of someone riding down.

Stashed under your seat with medication, passports, money/credit cards, etc., why wouldn't you grab it?

Because the plane is on fire, you've been instructed to not bring it during every briefing at the beginning of every flight you've ever taken, because it makes it take longer to get out of the burning plane.


That's for when it's in an overhead bin.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I like the guy who peels off from the escape route in order to shoot some video:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Don't Troll Me Bro!: lindalouwho: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Like 1/2 of them had their farking carry-on with them. Can't wait for the selfie video of someone riding down.

Stashed under your seat with medication, passports, money/credit cards, etc., why wouldn't you grab it?

Because the plane is on fire, you've been instructed to not bring it during every briefing at the beginning of every flight you've ever taken, because it makes it take longer to get out of the burning plane.

That's for when it's in an overhead bin.


"Leaving all belongings"
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Men in Black II (2002) - Jeff Eating Subway
Youtube pR46befSSi8
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: lindalouwho: Don't Troll Me Bro!: lindalouwho: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Like 1/2 of them had their farking carry-on with them. Can't wait for the selfie video of someone riding down.

Stashed under your seat with medication, passports, money/credit cards, etc., why wouldn't you grab it?

Because the plane is on fire, you've been instructed to not bring it during every briefing at the beginning of every flight you've ever taken, because it makes it take longer to get out of the burning plane.

That's for when it's in an overhead bin.

"Leaving all belongings"


So empty the pockets of the iphone, keys, wallet. That sounds like that would take more time.
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That looked like a pretty good landing for a Russian air carrier.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They're prosecuting the crew that managed to get that mess back on the ground and saved a lot of lives?

WTF?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch the port side door.  The one the second chute comes from.

Looks like you have about 30 seconds to get outta the cabin before it fills with enough smoke to start pouring from the open escape doors.  30 seconds is a long time when you're pumped full of adrenaline.  But it's not enough time to gather your crap from an overhead bin.

If you're gonna take anything with you, make sure it's in your hands before the plane comes to a stop.  (Corollary:  If there's something you absolutely cannot live without, travel with it under the seat in front of you.)

If that farker's on fire and you're in my way, rummaging thru the overhead bin, you get one second's warning, then I'm gonna knock you down and me and the rest of the passengers are going to trample you on our way out.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is the plane really called a "Superjet 100?"  The video seems to indicate that the name is not appropriate.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

powhound: That looked like a pretty good landing for a Russian air carrier.


You know the saying:  Any landing you can run away from, smoldering, is a good one.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.