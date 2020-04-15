 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Three dumb men / Three dumb men / See how they run / See how they run / They all broke through the apartment door / The owner shot at them as they dodged and bled / Did you ever see such a sight in your life / As three dumb men?   (news4jax.com) divider line
SwiftFox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Terrible, one shooting and two attempted shootings caused by the presence of a gun in the house.
 
anuran [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Your rhyming and scansion such hog's balls, subby
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wonder what the back story was. That apartment was picked for a reason. Guy was a business owner/cash basis and known in the area or drugs or obscure chance of one of the rumors they heard from a friend who heard from a guy who knew someone who said this guys keeps all his money in his mattress.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Five shots and only one guy went to the hospital. Was he using a 22 for home defense? Five rounds of even my range 9mm ammo would make a few more holes. Five rounds of what I keep in there off range days would make a very different story.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
To be fair, that seems a tad hasty.  The intruders probably would have agreed to wait for the police to arrive to sort out their differences had he just asked them to do so.
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just wait till two dead boys get up to fight
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The biggest error was taking too long to noisily break the door in; they lost the element of surprise. Well, maybe that was second biggest. The biggest was taking on an armed target.
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Comments on tfa start out with a bang.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't get the point of stealing from homes at this point. Hit a dollar general or a Walmart truck. Because what good is cash and goods at this point. Consumables are where the money is now! Food and cleaning supplies dumbasses
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I don't get the point of stealing from homes at this point. Hit a dollar general or a Walmart truck. Because what good is cash and goods at this point. Consumables are where the money is now! Food and cleaning supplies dumbasses


everyone is home right now and anyone who isn't home right now is being exposed to c-19 regularly and this is whose house you want to break into or you want to have to shoot whoever is there at that house or have them shoot to you and get c-19 at the emergency room no one can actually be this stupid they must actually be brain damaged
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Red Shirt Blues: That apartment was picked for a reason.


Agreed. They didn't pick a second floor apartment with only one entry/exit at random.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.