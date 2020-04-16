 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Express)   Renters in the UK in dire straits over making payments due to Coronavirus, can't get help from their brothers in arms as no one is choosing love over gold, succumbing to industrial disease, and unlike in the US, they aren't giving money for nothing (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Sad, Landlord, Welfare, Leasehold estate, Rental agreement, Money, Renting, homeless charity Shelter, housing charity fear  
•       •       •

212 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2020 at 5:30 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The UK's 80%-wage furlough scheme is sensible and I'm very glad they enacted it, but it's sort of an issue that the decision is up to your employer, since if the employer decides not to keep you on payroll (say, because they anticipate a downturn and think they won't need you around immediately after the crisis) then you're SOL and stuck applying for Universal Credit benefits.

And that's of course only a problem because the social safety net has been turned by the Tories into a misery factory that takes a month and a half to kick in, that covers almost nothing, and that paradoxically raises the price of cheap housing to boot.

And it's good to see attention being paid to how miserable, ramshackle and inadequate Universal Credit is! But it's a bit disappointing to see the response even on the left is "UC can't possibly be enough to support these white collars who have lost their jobs, so let's look at giving them some additional Covid-specific support", when it should be "look, UC isn't enough to support people who have lost their jobs, so let's expand it."
 
MegaLib
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Housing is a human right
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pkjun: The UK's 80%-wage furlough scheme is sensible and I'm very glad they enacted it, but it's sort of an issue that the decision is up to your employer, since if the employer decides not to keep you on payroll (say, because they anticipate a downturn and think they won't need you around immediately after the crisis) then you're SOL and stuck applying for Universal Credit benefits.

And that's of course only a problem because the social safety net has been turned by the Tories into a misery factory that takes a month and a half to kick in, that covers almost nothing, and that paradoxically raises the price of cheap housing to boot.

And it's good to see attention being paid to how miserable, ramshackle and inadequate Universal Credit is! But it's a bit disappointing to see the response even on the left is "UC can't possibly be enough to support these white collars who have lost their jobs, so let's look at giving them some additional Covid-specific support", when it should be "look, UC isn't enough to support people who have lost their jobs, so let's expand it."


This pandemic has really laid bare how brittle our systems are in the west, but instead of reflecting on that many people are like "I just want to go back to the before times!"

Well, sure, but you can't.
 
ElmoClyde
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Probably no free chicks being given out either...
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, their landlords are spending their time twisting by the pool.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I want my MTV.
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Meanwhile, their landlords are spending their time twisting by the pool.


That's not fair. Some of them are writing threatening emails to all of their tenants without using BCC.
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Get lucky or everybody pays.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If government wants people to stay safe then they need to:
1 - Suspend property tax
2 - Suspend evictions
3 - Send everyone food and water
4 - Send everyone masks
5 - Send everyone toilet paper and paper towels
6 - Send everyone a stipend check
 
LewDux
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That stings
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There really needs to be private investigations.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Some of them could use their tunnel of love to raise some quick cash.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But are their chicks free?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.