(Vox)   Dependents ages 17 to 24 won't get stimulated   (vox.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well rich people are getting their $92 billion, which is all that really matters.
 
salsashark1 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They don't need it. The person(s) they are freeloading off of however do.

Pretty simple.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you are working two jobs why are your parents claiming you on their taxes?
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As a parent of a 20 year old dependent, why should they?
 
phenn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This makes sense.
 
eKonk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: If you are working two jobs why are your parents claiming you on their taxes?


Because they're shiatty low-paying jobs with no benefits and the parents are providing their health insurance?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eKonk: AngryDragon: If you are working two jobs why are your parents claiming you on their taxes?

Because they're shiatty low-paying jobs with no benefits and the parents are providing their health insurance?


You know, in the old days, it was get your ass supporting yourself or get out

now its "wahhhhhh i dont get free money in moms basement"
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eKonk: AngryDragon: If you are working two jobs why are your parents claiming you on their taxes?

Because they're shiatty low-paying jobs with no benefits and the parents are providing their health insurance?


The parents must be so proud!
 
