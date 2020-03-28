 Skip to content
(Boston Globe)   Colleges are already screwed when it comes to fall planning   (bostonglobe.com)
August11
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've spent the last two weeks learning Microsoft teams, Sway, Olive, videoing lectures, tweaking old PowerPoints. And I've never been in more contact with my students. I think we'll find, for certain disciplines, this was an enhancement to teaching and learning in Higher Education.
 
Dr.Fey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is my response:

WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better bail em out!
 
steklo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fat Drunk AND stupid is the way to go through life....

engrishmajor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

This. I'm exhausted.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

It really depends on the subject.  I have no idea how my old department is supposed to conduct a field school under these conditions.  You can't remote into a dig/dive site.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My old college shifted all their course to online courses for the spring and summer. They were in a transition to move some courses online and this pushed them to move em all. Supposedly it's working out well for them. The only down side is the company that provides housing, book sales, and food to the students might not do as well as the university. It will be interesting how things work out in the long run that's for sure.

I can see students getting a win from this as well. On campus living and eating can get expensive. This could actually save them some money if they play their cards right by staying home and doing online courses. I was a commuter the whole time I took courses, saved a ton of money back in the day and it was much easier to pay off my debts.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One thing it is going to effect in a good way.  All those administrators with stupid, non-value added positions are going to find themselves out of work.

Gonna be a lot of "Former Vice President of X at Y University" out there.

I think the colleges and universities that survive this (hopefully including the one I work at) will be leaner.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Drones bro.. drones.

Just mount the heads on Mars rover type drones instead of the robo-vac models.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Demolition Man really was a peak into our future.
 
steklo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dittybopper: All those administrators with stupid, non-value added positions are going to find themselves out of work.


trialpha
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When I think back to my university days, I can think of almost no reason why lectures couldn't have been online.

Professor can share a whiteboard application / slides easily, and can yammer into a headset. If a student has a question, they can make a request via software, and the professor can answer as needed - this prevents people from talking over each other, etc.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

How big are those digs/dives?   Seems to me you can still do that sort of thing if it's a relatively few number of people.  If you've got 10 or fewer people involved and a requirement that they test negative at the start, that's probably doable.   And if it's regularly bigger than that, maybe split them up enough to maintain smaller groups.

I mean, I don't think I've ever seen a dig with more than at most a dozen people working it.   Which of course doesn't mean they don't exist, but my sense of it is that archaeological and paleontological digs tend to be relatively small.
 
evilized
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So without the need for all the buildings and associated overhead costs, that means tuition will start to decrease and higher education will become affordable again, right?

Hahaha. Right.  Here come the online "convenience" fees and $5,000/semester education book publisher subscription fees.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

IT costs can go up especially as you move more work to IT. Also they might have existing processes that they run manually that will need converted over to be more automated. Depending on the school that could be in various stages of completion.

Not to mention the problem of ownership.  Not everyone wants to take back ownership of their things they handed off to IT. Especially when the people they replaced in their departments never passed all the knowledge on to those that replaced them.

Then you got the new projects problem where big wigs want their fancy shiny things to show off and market advertising and donations. Gets real interesting. Especially as people retire in IT and they don't want to hire new IT people so work gets stacked up high on remaining IT staff.
 
labman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It has certainly jump started distance education at the college I work at.

My worry is if high school seniors take a year off instead of going to college.  That will hurt.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I understand that Amazon is closing all its millions of brick and mortar stores and is planning to use the internet for commerce.
 
