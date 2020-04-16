 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Meanwhile, this is a great time to walk the empty beaches of Mexico, CRIKEY LOOK AT THE SIZE OF THAT CROC   (mexiconewsdaily.com) divider line
11
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Man, life after people was a postactive documentary? I had no idea.
/Is post active actually a word?
 
vernonFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What is the difference between an alligator and a crocodile?

One of them you'll see later, the other you'll see in a while.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is anyone else struck by how much the photo looks like an illustration from pretty much any book for children on dinosaurs?
 
mikey15
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mmmmmm Oaxaca...
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Headline: "OMGXXORZ, Crocodiles are taking over the beaches..."
Article: "...of the crocodile stocked crocodile tourist lagoon"
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Alone, listless
Breakfast table on an otherwise empty beach
 
Nimbull
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
