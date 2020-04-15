 Skip to content
Maybe we can just build another tunnel in Seattle
17
    West Seattle Bridge  
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, now that gravy train of graft, embezzlement, and corruption is over on the last one.....
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Infrastructure week? Already?
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

LordZorch: Well, now that gravy train of graft, embezzlement, and corruption is over on the last one.....


Are you completely incapable of emitting bullshiat about corruption without a shred of evidence for it?

right. you are completely incapable. because you're a farking alex jones clone.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This poor bridge is succumbing to the Coronavirus.
 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kazan: LordZorch: Well, now that gravy train of graft, embezzlement, and corruption is over on the last one.....

Are you completely incapable of emitting bullshiat about corruption without a shred of evidence for it?

right. you are completely incapable. because you're a farking alex jones clone.


It's Seattle, the corruption is built in. Also, you seem to be butthurt.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Washington is well known for their bridge designs.

/not in a good way mind you
 
zang
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe we can just make the Duwamish River go through a tunnel?
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LordZorch: the corruption is built in


[CITATION NEEDED]
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Whatever corruption there is in the Seattle area pales in comparison to the corrupt theme park of derp I recently left in Missouri.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is all part of my master plan to have Alki beach all to myself this summer.

/or not
//seriously Jonesing for some Spud fish and chips tho
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seriously though: if even a best case fix only buys them ten years, just tear it down and build a new one. Definitely safer, and more than likely cheaper than trying to fix it.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kazan: LordZorch: the corruption is built in

[CITATION NEEDED]


Let the adults talk.
 
starsrift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I know it's not his fault or anything, but a public works director with a last name of "Zimbabwe" does not at all inspire confidence.

/ you would have figured his parents would have changed it in the 80's
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LordZorch: Kazan: LordZorch: Well, now that gravy train of graft, embezzlement, and corruption is over on the last one.....

Are you completely incapable of emitting bullshiat about corruption without a shred of evidence for it?

right. you are completely incapable. because you're a farking alex jones clone.

It's Seattle, the corruption is built in. Also, you seem to be butthurt.


Trump worshipers don't get to complain about corruption.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Washington is well known for their bridge designs.

/not in a good way mind you


CITATION NEEDED.

Not really, I-90 sinking, and Galloping Gertie are classics
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 1 minute ago  

djslowdive: Russ1642: Washington is well known for their bridge designs.

/not in a good way mind you

CITATION NEEDED.

Not really, I-90 sinking, and Galloping Gertie are classics


Don't forget the Hood Canal bridge.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FlyingBacon: Kazan: LordZorch: the corruption is built in

[CITATION NEEDED]

Let the adults talk.


If you think zorch is an adult then you're delusional
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

