(NBC News)   Same as it ever was
31
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is not my beautiful house
This is not my beautiful wife
 
GuruSarx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Letting the days go by, let the water hold me down
Letting the days go...
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't understand why this is so complicated, just lie on the farking form until the forms get updated.
 
FlyingFarmer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look where my hand was.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Anenu: I don't understand why this is so complicated, just lie on the farking form until the forms get updated.


Not to shock you, but some people are honest and follow the rules set up to protect others...
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is what conservative actually believe.

Family Guy You've Got A Gay
Youtube aRqBfnGmAeo
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not my beautiful husband.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
cretinbob
Not to shock you, but some people are honest and follow the rules set up to protect others...

yeah, no one can afford a toe to slip over the line
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: This is not my beautiful house
This is not my beautiful wife husband


FTFG
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, but Trump demanded that his name be put on the stimulus checks, so that makes everything okay. Right?
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There is water at the bottom of the ocean
 
bluewave69
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why not just Change it back to safer 12 month but make it that it's for people who where "on the receiving end of anal sex with a real penis" (pegging not going to give you aids)... like drop the whole gay part but keep the sciency part.
 
xitnode
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in balance with nature.
Guide reproduction wisely - improving fitness and diversity.
Unite humanity with a living new language.
Rule passion - faith - tradition - and all things with tempered reason.
Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.
Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.
Avoid petty laws and useless officials.
Balance personal rights with social duties.
Prize truth - beauty - love - seeking harmony with the infinite.
Be not a cancer on the earth - Leave room for nature - Leave room for nature.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Neither can we a Brits who lived in the UK 30 years ago.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cretinbob: This is not my beautiful house
This is not my beautiful wife


How did you get there?
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Anenu: I don't understand why this is so complicated, just lie on the farking form until the forms get updated.


Right?
It's not like they show you a picture of naked people and rate your reaction.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ok, ill do it...
Talking Heads - Once in a Lifetime (Official Video)
Youtube 5IsSpAOD6K8
 
Bat Galaxy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Anenu: I don't understand why this is so complicated, just lie on the farking form until the forms get updated.


Some people are very visibly gay. Then it requires you and the phlebotomist to lie.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bluewave69: Why not just Change it back to safer 12 month but make it that it's for people who where "on the receiving end of anal sex with a real penis" (pegging not going to give you aids)... like drop the whole gay part but keep the sciency part.


HIV/AIDS doesn't ask if you are a guy and also like guys. Straight people can also get it.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mock26: Yeah, but Trump demanded that his name be put on the stimulus checks, so that makes everything okay. Right?


He has the same attitude a 2 -3 year old has in that if he sees it, can touch it or knows about it, it's his.

He needs to be put into time out in the corner until he kicks the bucket for everyone else's sanity.
 
NDP2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GuruSarx: Letting the days go by, let the water hold me down
Letting the days go...


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
tykoglas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Anenu: I don't understand why this is so complicated, just lie on the farking form until the forms get updated.


The discriminatory system will never get fixed if people don't make a stink.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
with a wild wild life, you're on a road to nowhere.
 
tykoglas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bluewave69: Why not just Change it back to safer 12 month but make it that it's for people who where "on the receiving end of anal sex with a real penis" (pegging not going to give you aids)... like drop the whole gay part but keep the sciency part.


There's nothing "sciency" about 12 months versus 3 months. Details of the relationship are completely ignored. An open heterosexual marriage doesn't get these questions or rules.
 
jake3988
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Anenu: I don't understand why this is so complicated, just lie on the farking form until the forms get updated.

Not to shock you, but some people are honest and follow the rules set up to protect others...


======================================​==========

How about we NOT coddle and protect the homophobic bigots?  Ever think about that, moron?

In much the same way that most sane people are going to change the way they behave hygienically in the age of coronavirus going forward, gay people changed the way they act.  HIV transmission is ridiculously low now because the overwhelming and vast majority practice proper safe sex.
 
tykoglas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

1funguy: Anenu: I don't understand why this is so complicated, just lie on the farking form until the forms get updated.

Right?
It's not like they show you a picture of naked people and rate your reaction.


The discriminatory system will never get fixed if people don't make a stink.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tykoglas: bluewave69: Why not just Change it back to safer 12 month but make it that it's for people who where "on the receiving end of anal sex with a real penis" (pegging not going to give you aids)... like drop the whole gay part but keep the sciency part.

There's nothing "sciency" about 12 months versus 3 months. Details of the relationship are completely ignored. An open heterosexual marriage doesn't get these questions or rules.


When the prevalence of HIV/AIDS in gay men approaches that of heterosexual couples, you may have a point, until then, you still can't give blood if you've recently had a tattoo or been to jail, so it's not like they are penalizing people for being gay.

They reject lots of people. Gay man are just one of many groups that get the ax.

Risk factors. How the fark do they work?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well it's called a Trans-fusion for a reason.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A couple of years ago, I gave a ride to a woman who intended to donate blood. She was turned away because her veins were too small. The phlebotomist claimed lots of women were turned away because the staff weren't provided butterfly needles. He said butterfly needles are "too expensive."
 
meanmutton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: bluewave69: Why not just Change it back to safer 12 month but make it that it's for people who where "on the receiving end of anal sex with a real penis" (pegging not going to give you aids)... like drop the whole gay part but keep the sciency part.

HIV/AIDS doesn't ask if you are a guy and also like guys. Straight people can also get it.


No, your sexual orientation has nothing to do with it but absolutely certain types of sex are much more likely to transmit it than others. Denying that is being anti-science.

Bottoming for anal sex is vastly more likely to transmit HIV than any other method of sexual contact.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I HAVE THIS RECORD
 
