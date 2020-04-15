 Skip to content
(BBC)   Police uncover attempt to smuggle face masks into the country undetected by hiding them inside a shipment of cocaine   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Always bad news. It's a lesson mom taught me:
Fark user imageView Full Size

I still visit her at the state penitentiary for Mother's Day.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm imagining some sort of Gustavo Fring out there trying to get masks to all of his drug repackagers and handlers
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's silly, how you gonna snort a line while wearing a mask?
 
