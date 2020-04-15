 Skip to content
(Public Radio Tulsa)   Rents have been waived for a second month in a row by the housing authority in the Soviet Socialist Republic of *adjusts glasses* Tulsa, Oklahoma   (publicradiotulsa.org) divider line
8
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

I'm not a Nazi, I'm a communist!
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
greasers and the socs
 
DVD
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good on the local government, but things are not happy yet:

Backlog of eviction filings expected to flood reopened courts, cause mass homelessness.


I can see waiving rent on privately owned properties, but what happens if the landlord goes under, financially.  How do the tenants get saved when the bank takes over the property?  Are landlords getting help under the SBA or something?
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I had an apartment there in 1984. Maybe I'll get a rebate.
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The bootstrapiest always cut in line at the breadline.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thank you very much, Comrade-Landlord.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kinda hard on the landlords that depend on rents to pay mortgages. Wonder if the banks will be as forgiving.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are banks gonna forgive me when I can't make the mortgage payments on my rental properties?  My renter's  dont pay, I can't pay... The foreclosure and eviction is just getting delayed.
 
