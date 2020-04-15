 Skip to content
(Casper Star-Tribune)   COVID-19 suggestion. If you get tested after possible exposure, don't spend the weekend at multiple house parties   (trib.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not the content that I was expecting from trib.com
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Italian way https://imgur.com/gallery/824tmY8​
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But I wanted to see my friends!  I EARNEDit!!!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're doomed aren't we?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You can't make me stop my swinger parties!

/I don't get invited to swinger parties
 
bluewave69
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
it's aright u.s government diverting test kit made in china that was suppose to go to india.  kinda strange they where saying those didn't work lol ... at least you going to be able to test those.

https://www.newindianexpress.com/stat​e​s/tamil-nadu/2020/apr/12/covid-19-rapi​d-test-kits-from-china-meant-for-tamil​-nadu-diverted-to-us-2128949.html
 
darkmythology [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: We're doomed aren't we?


The short answer is "yes". The long answer is "affirmative".
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

darkmythology: waxbeans: We're doomed aren't we?

The short answer is "yes". The long answer is "affirmative".


🤣🤣🤣🤣😁☠
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This guy goes waaaaay beyond the Dumbass tag.  We need to get an new tag for supreme dumbasses.
 
