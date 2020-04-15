 Skip to content
(Delta Optimist)   "It's nighttime, I'm drunk, I'm in bathrobe and slippers, have a full charge on the golf cart, and it's 2 miles to Tsawwassen. Hit it"   (delta-optimist.com) divider line
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait, who drives a golf cart sober?
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa. The Delta Optimist.

My hometown newspaper makes it to Fark. It is distributed bi-weekly, it has a circulation of about 5,000, and it is about the size of a brochure most days. It is mostly full of grocery store specials/coupons. It occasionally has articles in it.

/I delivered that paper when I was a kid.
//I've even been in it a couple times
///for winning youth sports championships
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Was the sobriety test making him spell "Tsawwassen "?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Was the sobriety test making him spell "Tsawwassen "?


Don't ever use that as a sobriety test on a drunk Farker, because every one of us would fail it horribly.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The driver also informed the officers in no uncertain terms that he hates the Eagles.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Was the sobriety test making him spell "Tsawwassen "?


Only the impaired can pronounce it.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Was the sobriety test making him spell "Tsawwassen "?


No, pronouncing it.

/it's actually really easy: the first s is silent
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ishkur: AbuHashish: Was the sobriety test making him spell "Tsawwassen "?

No, pronouncing it.

/it's actually really easy: the first s is silent


What would it be called if all the letters were silent?
 
jayphat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The breathalyzer is just pass/fail? Is that legal?

/You read that in Viceroy Gunray's voice.
 
