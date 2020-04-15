 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Paper mill in small town of Jay, ME suffers massive explosion. No injuries, but plenty of onlookers sheet themselves (NSFW language video goodness in TFA)   (nbcnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I bet China did this to deprive us of toilet paper. 🙄
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
TP factory being run at 110% of its rated output continuously for weeks.

/I totally made that up
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A friend from Maine talked about this on social media. Glad no one died.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: I bet China did this to deprive us of toilet paper. 🙄


Look at the reporter. Study it out.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woe, oh, oh, Jay, ME's crying.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was just the one I passed in Kaukana, WI but paper mills are not pleasant smelling at all. It was nauseating.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a good thing that this did not happen in one of Maine's sprawling metropolises.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes me want to work on pine needle tp. A coarse brown roll is better than nothing. A southern oregon term, "mountain money" comes to mind. Out in the wilderness money can't buy you anything at all (cue thurston howell III on gilligans isle)... That roll of tp on the handle of a shovel is golden...
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explosion in China Tianjin Explosions
Youtube rfZ4GcaswgQ


Channelling Crocodile Dundee: "That's not an explosion, this is an explosion."
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: Woe, oh, oh, Jay, ME's crying.


She wants to send him a letter
Yeah yeah
Just to try to make herself feels better

But there was no paper.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Hard to believe no one got pulped.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can only imagine the smell.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [YouTube video: Explosion in China Tianjin Explosions]

Channelling Crocodile Dundee: "That's not an explosion, this is an explosion."


Anyone else's first thought was "better time the sound delay to see how far away they were."?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow, can't wait to watch the chemical safety board recreation and explanation on this one. It's a miracle nobody was killed:

metro-co-uk.cdn.ampproject.orgView Full Size
 
srb68
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That trucker who shot the video gave an eloquent description of events.
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
RAW: See the moment of the massive Jay, Maine mill explosion
Youtube WAKso45nYtg


I can never get NBC to work, on my browser.

NSFW  You can move for the bad F words in the video.
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Happened in Maine, eh? Stephen King will have a novel about this by the end of the year.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

robodog: Wow, can't wait to watch the chemical safety board recreation and explanation on this one. It's a miracle nobody was killed:

[metro-co-uk.cdn.ampproject.org image 720x960]


Article said "hit by debris" and I'm like "that looks like it was hit by a damn house".

Also, FTA:
"A handful of employees were treated for respiratory irritation."
Great, so they have Covid a small well??

/above joke won't be funny if they actually tested positive
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

robodog: Wow, can't wait to watch the chemical safety board recreation and explanation on this one. It's a miracle nobody was killed:

[metro-co-uk.cdn.ampproject.org image 720x960]


The USCSB has some great videos on youtube. They're like old-school discovery channel before they went stupid, but more technical.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: robodog: Wow, can't wait to watch the chemical safety board recreation and explanation on this one. It's a miracle nobody was killed:

[metro-co-uk.cdn.ampproject.org image 720x960]

The USCSB has some great videos on youtube. They're like old-school discovery channel before they went stupid, but more technical.


Yup, I'm subscribed and I've watched everything back to when they were still generated in 4:3 NTSC format =)
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Maybe it was just the one I passed in Kaukana, WI but paper mills are not pleasant smelling at all. It was nauseating.


No, they smell horrible.

One of my earliest memories, about age 3, is of riding along to pick up my dad from work at a paper mill near Augusta GA in the late 60s.  The smell was tangible... like rotting poop.  I recall trying to close the windows of my Mom's VW Beetle to keep the smell out.

I closed them alright.

It didn't help.
 
