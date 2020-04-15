 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   They bring an IV pole, you bring a catheter. It's the Flint way   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Coroner, Assault, Flint, Michigan, Felony, Medicine, Genesee County, Battery, Hurley Medical Center  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Any other time line and that would be a lead story.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Any other time line and that would be a lead story.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Bravo!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Stabbed him in the eye with an IV catheter".
By the time you are stabbing people in the eye, you are a) feral, and should be put down. Or b) lost your temper so damn bad that you've become murderous and should be behind bars for a very long time.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: "Stabbed him in the eye with an IV catheter".
By the time you are stabbing people in the eye, you are a) feral, and should be put down. Or b) lost your temper so damn bad that you've become murderous and should be behind bars for a very long time.


Since the other guy was 91 and sedated I'm going with option A.
 
