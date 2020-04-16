 Skip to content
(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Florida Man rejects the idea that furloughing prisoners during the COVID-19 pandemic will save lives   (wbtv.com) divider line
    Crime, Criminal law, risk of the spread of COVID-19, Felony, spread of this deadly COVID-19.Judges, Hillsborough County detention facilities, violent crime, advantage of this health emergency  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like Hillsborough County Florida farked up.  TFA doesn't say why he was in jail awaiting trial, but his rap-sheet and prior convictions alone should have disqualified him from this sort of release even if he was still awaiting trial.  If anything, removing other prisoners lacking long rap-sheets would have achieved the sort of isolation and distancing required without releasing prisoners with such sordid histories, protecting both the released prisoners and those that remain incarcerated.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is there a *Hills*borough in Florida?
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They got a name for people like you, H. I. It's called recidivism."
"That sure is a bone-head name, but that ain't me no more"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: How is there a *Hills*borough in Florida?


Hey, don't laugh. Hillsborough gets as high as 377' above sea level.

At that height you can see all the way to Plant City.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JZDave: BafflerMeal: How is there a *Hills*borough in Florida?

Hey, don't laugh. Hillsborough gets as high as 377' above sea level.

At that height you can see all the way to Plant City.


...Yay?
 
