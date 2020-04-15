 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   It's embarrassing when you're at the airport and EVERYONE knows you have a case of the crabs   (boingboing.net) divider line
14
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
lol crabs
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curious Crabs (ORIGINAL)
Youtube hKZDJxhrbTU
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Steroid: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


now the song is in my head! -must- watch -south park- must -undo- earworm!

crab people Crab People CRAB PEOPLE!
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zoidberg!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Is there a rule that they should be allowed to live their lives now instead of being boiled? Like if the rope breaks at a hanging.

There should be.
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Build a path to our kitchen. The spices await.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Just some crabs looking for love, y'all haters.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Just some crabs looking for love, y'all haters.


Love me some crabs. Steamed with Old Bay.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: [tse1.mm.bing.net image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


Goddamn, that's the only reason I'm in this thread.
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JZDave: a_room_with_a_moose: Just some crabs looking for love, y'all haters.

Love me some crabs. Steamed with Old Bay.


I'm not sure those crabs are the eating kind. Land crabs tend to be bitter. :)
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ded-a-Chik
Dad-a-Chum
 
