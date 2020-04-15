 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFTV Orlando)   Someone leaves newborn baby at apartment complex. Every year for the past three years. All three babies are full siblings. Tag says it all   (wftv.com) divider line
19
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

392 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2020 at 5:42 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<- Free babby
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jaysus. Just take care of the kids and leave mum alone.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ginandbacon: Jaysus. Just take care of the kids and leave mum alone.


Once is a mistake. Twice is tragic. Three times is a pattern of abuse whose source needs to be identified because something is WAY off the rails here.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: ginandbacon: Jaysus. Just take care of the kids and leave mum alone.

Once is a mistake. Twice is tragic. Three times is a pattern of abuse whose source needs to be identified because something is WAY off the rails here.


She said she was scared of the father. Leaving the kids was probably the best option she had. Can you imagine giving up your kids? You don't do that if you have any other possible way to keep them safe. Trying to find her, I presume to prosecute her, is just disgusting.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ginandbacon: ecmoRandomNumbers: ginandbacon: Jaysus. Just take care of the kids and leave mum alone.

Once is a mistake. Twice is tragic. Three times is a pattern of abuse whose source needs to be identified because something is WAY off the rails here.

She said she was scared of the father. Leaving the kids was probably the best option she had. Can you imagine giving up your kids? You don't do that if you have any other possible way to keep them safe. Trying to find her, I presume to prosecute her, is just disgusting.


Well, obviously if they find her, they find the father.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: ginandbacon: ecmoRandomNumbers: ginandbacon: Jaysus. Just take care of the kids and leave mum alone.

Once is a mistake. Twice is tragic. Three times is a pattern of abuse whose source needs to be identified because something is WAY off the rails here.

She said she was scared of the father. Leaving the kids was probably the best option she had. Can you imagine giving up your kids? You don't do that if you have any other possible way to keep them safe. Trying to find her, I presume to prosecute her, is just disgusting.

Well, obviously if they find her, they find the father.


They won't charge the father with anything. They'll charge the mother and she will go to prison for decades on multiple counts of child endangerment. She should have just left the babies at the fire station. She would be immune from prosecution and they would have been (relatively) safe. The system isn't exactly safe but it's a lot better than an abusive father.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Its Florida, im just glad she didn't leave them at a combination firecracker stand/casino.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Someone needs to check that building for white walkers. Maybe they got tired of the cold and retired to FL.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
According to police, one of the infants was abandoned in July 2019 at the Willow Key Apartments on Arnold Palmer Drive. ...
The baby was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and was in good condition, according to police.

I now know what I really want the baby daddy's name to be.
 
EvilElecBlanket [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hat trick!
 
polle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Had a similar case here in Germany .  3 baby girls abandoned in roughly the same area in Berlin , one year apart, turned out to be siblings . The mother  was never found and it stopped after the 3 girls . Maybe the next one was a boy . Who knows ?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: ginandbacon: ecmoRandomNumbers: ginandbacon: Jaysus. Just take care of the kids and leave mum alone.

Once is a mistake. Twice is tragic. Three times is a pattern of abuse whose source needs to be identified because something is WAY off the rails here.

She said she was scared of the father. Leaving the kids was probably the best option she had. Can you imagine giving up your kids? You don't do that if you have any other possible way to keep them safe. Trying to find her, I presume to prosecute her, is just disgusting.

Well, obviously if they find her, they find the father.


I will lay dollars to donuts that the father of the babies is the father of the mother.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Umm...has anyone told Mum what's causing this?  The repeated babbies with the same person, I mean.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

syzygy whizz: Umm...has anyone told Mum what's causing this?  The repeated babbies with the same person, I mean.


You're not allowed to talk about that in public schools anymore.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTA:  Orlando police did not provide information on the third baby, who was abandoned at the apartment complex in 2016.

Wouldn't that have been the first baby?
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
farked up

Hope they can get a hit off the genealogy database

Thanks to 23-and-me and other companies that provide services we have been able to identify more than we have able been to before.
 
Mashaka
‘’ 1 minute ago  

polle: Had a similar case here in Germany .  3 baby girls abandoned in roughly the same area in Berlin , one year apart, turned out to be siblings . The mother  was never found and it stopped after the 3 girls . Maybe the next one was a boy . Who knows ?


Do you have Safe Haven laws? In the US many states have laws that allow you to anonymously give up a newborn baby at places like the fire station, with immunity from prosecution, as long as the baby appears unharmed.

It was just a few years back that my state decided 'less dead babies' is more important than 'more parents charged for abandonment'.

I can't wait till they realize the implication that law enforcement and prison are not a particularly good tools for preventing social problems and harm.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: im just glad she didn't leave them at a combination firecracker stand/casino.


If she left the babies with traveling carnies at least they would grow up with a trade. Heck, a 3-fer would guarantee a highwire act or a headlining trapeze show.

Gyrfalcon: I will lay dollars to donuts that the father of the babies is the father of the mother.


Was the apartment complex in Chinatown?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.