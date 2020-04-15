 Skip to content
"The rich have fled New York City. I'm sick of being told that I need to stay, because I want to escape too." Sorry toots, you should have become rich before the outbreak, what were you thinking?
ginandbacon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Escape to where, exactly? Florida? Good luck with that...
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ginandbacon: Escape to where, exactly? Florida? Good luck with that...


Colorado still has some places for good social distancing. I can see the outline of neighbors homes about 5 miles away.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And go where?  If it all really breaks down, you think the rich will be safe in an area where the locals know who they are?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love seeing the humanity really come out in people. That's the reason why I love humans so much.

no, wait. I don't love humans at all. I think the vast majority of you would climb over your grandmother for a leg up over everyone else and then LIE and say you wouldn't.

One of my less successful stay at home conservative den mothers of a cousin posted the other day about how amazing they thought trumps response has been and how evil the democrats have been in making him look bad. And when I pressed them about maybe he looks bad, because he is actually bad... They just deleted their post.

I don't wish for anyone to get an awful virus that makes you die from pneumonia. I've had that before and believe me, it sucks real bad.

But I won't feel a shred of sadness if they caught it.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ginandbacon: Escape to where, exactly? Florida? Good luck with that...


We had an RV with NY plates pull in the day the Gov of FL issued the stay at home order - weeks too late.
Want to guess what they brought with them?
/I am getting the hell out of this state as soon as it is possible if I live thru this. I just can't anymore...
 
GuruSarx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should blame the rich for spreading it across the country!
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: And go where?  If it all really breaks down, you think the rich will be safe in an area where the locals know who they are?


They started showing up here in their MT to their winter ski-homes, even though the ski slopes are closed. They brought a couple of cases of the Covid with them, which were some of the earliest reported cases is Gallatin County. They seem to have done a reasonable job of isolating themselves.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ginandbacon: Escape to where, exactly? Florida? Good luck with that...


The  elites go where they want to go ...and they don't go to Florida. There are a thousand places where they are now just in the US ...sitting easy looking down on your backyard. Just with better views and still being able to get anything they want.
/see Hollywood and the East Coast elitists
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ginandbacon: Escape to where, exactly? Florida? Good luck with that...


They're rich people, they have vacation homes. The Hamptons, Vermont, New Hampshire, Adirondacks, Catskills, etc.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.theonion.com/new-york-qui​c​kly-builds-thousands-of-emergency-hamp​tons-1842586413
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_P​l​ague_of_London#Exodus_from_the_city

"By July 1665, plague was rampant in the City of London. The rich ran away, including King Charles II of England, his family and his court, who left the city"

"The poorer people were also alarmed by the contagion and some left the city, but it was not easy for them to abandon their accommodation and livelihoods for an uncertain future elsewhere."
 
GuruSarx [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_P​l​ague_of_London#Exodus_from_the_city

"By July 1665, plague was rampant in the City of London. The rich ran away, including King Charles II of England, his family and his court, who left the city"

"The poorer people were also alarmed by the contagion and some left the city, but it was not easy for them to abandon their accommodation and livelihoods for an uncertain future elsewhere."


So you are saying this is normal

/This is my shocked face
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GuruSarx: RolandTGunner: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Pl​ague_of_London#Exodus_from_the_city

"By July 1665, plague was rampant in the City of London. The rich ran away, including King Charles II of England, his family and his court, who left the city"

"The poorer people were also alarmed by the contagion and some left the city, but it was not easy for them to abandon their accommodation and livelihoods for an uncertain future elsewhere."

So you are saying this is normal

/This is my shocked face


Sucks being a peasant.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Poor people have all of the guns but theyre too dumb to organize collectively.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I don't wish for anyone to get an awful virus that makes you die from pneumonia. I've had that before and believe me, it sucks real bad.


What did you catch?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah, good luck with that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You live in a city where you are stacked on top of each other like sardines in a can.
An airborne virus is decimating your city.
It's to late to escape.
You should have left before the pandemic.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's probably hundreds of undiagnosed cases in the Hamptons.
 
