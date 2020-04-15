 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Sadly America is not ready for the kind of grief that will be inflicted soon on the country because of the coronavirus pandemic   (theatlantic.com) divider line
Ishmel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another good article from the Atlantic.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No one is ever ready for grief, no matter how much of a warning they get ahead of time.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: No one is ever ready for grief, no matter how much of a warning they get ahead of time.


I thought I was ready for my best friends death from Agent Orange from all his time in the Vietnam war, it was four years in the waiting. I as a man in his later years who grew up with this  cried like a baby when I buried him
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least after having f*ckknuckle supreme for president the past few years, we have some practice
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: No one is ever ready for grief, no matter how much of a warning they get ahead of time.


So much this. You can spend years preparing for the inevitable day when you have to say goodbye to someone close to you, and it all that preparation goes out the window when it finally happens.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crying is natural and healthy. It helps with letting go.
Those who never cry tend to eventually self-destruct, sometimes taking others with them.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought America was a classist, racist, xenophobic, fundamentalist shiathole full of people who would sooner shoot you than look at you, at least according to the news.

I guess not.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: No one is ever ready for grief, no matter how much of a warning they get ahead of time.


I dunno, my grandmother lived to 102 and was senile for at least a decade. When her time came we were definitely ready for it. A pandemic doesn't give one enough time, though, to your point.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll feel a lot better after Orange Shiathead is out of there.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: At least after having f*ckknuckle supreme for president the past few years, we have some practice


This. (._.)
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relief, or regret?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: No one is ever ready for grief, no matter how much of a warning they get ahead of time.


The only defense against losing friends is to not have any.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss my downtown movie theater. It serves alcohol, and makes THE best goddamn Mojito I've ever had in my life. :-(
 
Prince Of Farkness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll catch up.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dragonchild: lindalouwho: No one is ever ready for grief, no matter how much of a warning they get ahead of time.

I dunno, my grandmother lived to 102 and was senile for at least a decade. When her time came we were definitely ready for it. A pandemic doesn't give one enough time, though, to your point.


Agreed, my grandmother had Alzheimers for over a decade and hadn't even recognized her kids in the last few years, when she passed it wasn't traumatic because she had been gone for some time. On the other hand my other grandmother had been sick for several months and we had all known it was coming, but that one still bothers me a decade later.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do people actually get off on the mental masterbation about how bad this isn't going to get?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: I thought America was a classist, racist, xenophobic, fundamentalist shiathole full of people who would sooner shoot you than look at you, at least according to the news.

I guess not.


Only Real Americans are like that.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can always rely on empathy from our Commander in Chief.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: At least after having f*ckknuckle supreme for president the past few years, we have some practice


Drink!
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: MaudlinMutantMollusk: At least after having f*ckknuckle supreme for president the past few years, we have some practice

Drink!


OH YOU SO CLEVER!!!
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: We'll feel a lot better after Orange Shiathead is out of there.


In four years.
 
oldcub [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be more sad if we WERE prepared for tons of grief. The only way to prepare for grief is for it to be currently living with you.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Sean VasDeferens: MaudlinMutantMollusk: At least after having f*ckknuckle supreme for president the past few years, we have some practice

Drink!

OH YOU SO CLEVER!!!


I'm also mentally stable!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading yesterday's article, I think the only positive thing people in the US will say in the coming period is "At least we aren't India."

/that one is going to be a clear mess
//will probably bring the Ganges to a standstill
///at least won't worry about morgues and refrigeration
////bonus fourth slashie: Modi's government will probably end up with an awful bout of cholera.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: H31N0US: Sean VasDeferens: MaudlinMutantMollusk: At least after having f*ckknuckle supreme for president the past few years, we have some practice

Drink!

OH YOU SO CLEVER!!!

I'm also mentally stable!


Well, that is the intended outcome of a lobotomy.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: lindalouwho: No one is ever ready for grief, no matter how much of a warning they get ahead of time.

So much this. You can spend years preparing for the inevitable day when you have to say goodbye to someone close to you, and it all that preparation goes out the window when it finally happens.


Unfortunately, there does come a point when you have lost too much to process.  You cannot grieve at that point...  each death just becomes another fact.  That shock can last a very long time.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

dragonchild: lindalouwho: No one is ever ready for grief, no matter how much of a warning they get ahead of time.

I dunno, my grandmother lived to 102 and was senile for at least a decade. When her time came we were definitely ready for it. A pandemic doesn't give one enough time, though, to your point.


In cases like yours, people usually go through grieving when all semblances of that person are gone.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This coming Saturday will be the two-year anniversary of my friend Jade's passing from a drug overdose. The fact that her mom is having to grieve alone is just devastating to me.

I was supposed to be in Houston this weekend with her & her family. Now all I can do is keep a watchful eye on her. This genuinely breaks my heart that I can't be with them.

This timeline sucks.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: lindalouwho: No one is ever ready for grief, no matter how much of a warning they get ahead of time.

I thought I was ready for my best friends death from Agent Orange from all his time in the Vietnam war, it was four years in the waiting. I as a man in his later years who grew up with this  cried like a baby when I buried him


I lost a relative who died from agent orange last year. A great soul who I will remember forever. My sympathies for your loss.
 
RugNug
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: This coming Saturday will be the two-year anniversary of my friend Jade's passing from a drug overdose. The fact that her mom is having to grieve alone is just devastating to me.

I was supposed to be in Houston this weekend with her & her family. Now all I can do is keep a watchful eye on her. This genuinely breaks my heart that I can't be with them.

This timeline sucks.


This timeline is the worst.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The fact that Nine Inch Nails is seeming really relevant to me again today is probably a bad sign.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RugNug: Straight Outta Wells Branch: This coming Saturday will be the two-year anniversary of my friend Jade's passing from a drug overdose. The fact that her mom is having to grieve alone is just devastating to me.

I was supposed to be in Houston this weekend with her & her family. Now all I can do is keep a watchful eye on her. This genuinely breaks my heart that I can't be with them.

This timeline sucks.

This timeline is the worst.


Don't be like that. It can always get worse.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: lindalouwho: No one is ever ready for grief, no matter how much of a warning they get ahead of time.

I thought I was ready for my best friends death from Agent Orange from all his time in the Vietnam war, it was four years in the waiting. I as a man in his later years who grew up with this  cried like a baby when I buried him


That's very sad. But it seems like maybe you're ashamed of the fact that you cried, and that's sad too. I don't think bracing for tragedy or grief means you should be expected not to cry about it. I hope shedding tears gave you at least some sense of relief.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RugNug: Straight Outta Wells Branch: This coming Saturday will be the two-year anniversary of my friend Jade's passing from a drug overdose. The fact that her mom is having to grieve alone is just devastating to me.

I was supposed to be in Houston this weekend with her & her family. Now all I can do is keep a watchful eye on her. This genuinely breaks my heart that I can't be with them.

This timeline sucks.

This timeline is the worst.


Are we in the Star Trek Mirror Universe timeline? Because I thought it started when Zemphrane Cochrane blew away the Vulcan at first contact instead of greeting him but maybe it started earlier.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: MaudlinMutantMollusk: At least after having f*ckknuckle supreme for president the past few years, we have some practice

Drink!


How DARE you be sick and farking tired of constant Trumposting how DARE you
 
GalFisk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: lindalouwho: No one is ever ready for grief, no matter how much of a warning they get ahead of time.

The only defense against losing friends is to not have any.


That makes you a lot more miserable on average though. Connecting is a fundamental need.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: I thought America was a classist, racist, xenophobic, fundamentalist shiathole full of people who would sooner shoot you than look at you, at least according to the news.

I guess not.


You're describing who they elect.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ocelot: whidbey: We'll feel a lot better after Orange Shiathead is out of there.

In four years.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Sean VasDeferens: MaudlinMutantMollusk: At least after having f*ckknuckle supreme for president the past few years, we have some practice

Drink!

How DARE you be sick and farking tired of constant Trumposting how DARE you


Thanks Obama! Oh wait, 8 years of that was OK, but you snowflakes couldn't handle a year before you started whining about how everyone was mean to Trump. Boohoo
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The fact that Nine Inch Nails is seeming really relevant to me again today is probably a bad sign.


Nine Inch Snails
Youtube S0qQ1pomYzk
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whidbey: We'll feel a lot better after Orange Shiathead is out of there.


That will not magically happen.
Folks have to vote him out or live with four more years
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We'll just do what we always do, deny everything and pretend nothing happening.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Sean VasDeferens: MaudlinMutantMollusk: At least after having f*ckknuckle supreme for president the past few years, we have some practice

Drink!

How DARE you be sick and farking tired of constant Trumposting how DARE you


We need to defend him!
Defending him is the most important thing!
Defend Republicans and their corruption and evil!
I'm tired of hearing about all the bad stuff and making fun of them hurts my feefees!
Pathetic.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: After reading yesterday's article, I think the only positive thing people in the US will say in the coming period is "At least we aren't India."

/that one is going to be a clear mess
//will probably bring the Ganges to a standstill
///at least won't worry about morgues and refrigeration
////bonus fourth slashie: Modi's government will probably end up with an awful bout of cholera.


I saw the reports that said obesity correlates closely with lower survival rates.  IOW, us fat Americans are more likely to die, even with modern medicine, than some populations in developing countries, because their bodies just don't have the excess to deal with.

If that's true, India may actually have a better chance than America to recover from this.  That's a sobering thought.  A person struggles and scrambled to escape a place with practically no infrastructure, poor hygiene, limited education, comes to what is supposed to be the 'shining city on the hill' and dies faster than all the relatives left behind.
 
dogsafark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: MaudlinMutantMollusk: At least after having f*ckknuckle supreme for president the past few years, we have some practice

Drink!


hah!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Trumpers brought it on themselves, so zero f*cks given to them. I gloat over their doom, tbh.

It's the innocent non-cultists that these bastards will infect through their MAGA stupidity that I weep for.
 
